COCA 2.0 Is Live: Self-Custodial Banking App

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 02:03
Editorial Note: The following content does not reflect the views or opinions of BeInCrypto. It is provided for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as financial advice. Please conduct your own research before making any investment decisions.

COCA, the self-custodial banking app powered by stablecoins and trusted by over 1 million users, launches COCA 2.0 – a major upgrade that makes stablecoins more accessible for everyday use. Beyond simple storage or trading, the new release unlocks real utility with expanded functions, richer rewards, and greater control in one powerful app.

How COCA Rebuild Makes Stablecoins Usable in Everyday Life

Originally designed as a non-custodial app to buy, sell, store, and spend crypto, a major industry gap was identified: over 70% of all stablecoins remain locked on exchanges, unused, with no direct payment infrastructure. Traditional banks don’t support stablecoins, forcing users into inconvenient and complex conversion processes.

COCA 2.0 changes this. It enables users to spend and manage their crypto—securely and independently—through a modern, intuitive app and a globally accepted Visa card. With a world-class, banking-grade experience that preserves non-custodial ownership, COCA brings stablecoins into real-world finance.

Key Benefits for Users:

  • Stablecoins can be spent at 50M+ merchants
  • Up to 8% cashback can be earned on everyday purchases
  • 50% cashback is offered on Netflix, ChatGPT, Amazon Prime, and Spotify
  • Up to 50% off is provided on hotels
  • 6% APY is available on balances
  • Swaps across 15+ chains are supported at the best rates
  • Wallet access is enabled without seed phrases—only by face recognition

About COCA

COCA is a self-custodial banking app built on stablecoins. It enables everyday use of crypto assets for payments, exchanges, and management in a secure and simple way. By combining blockchain with familiar banking tools, COCA makes digital finance accessible to both new and experienced users. The platform is trusted by over 1 million people worldwide, integrates with 80M+ merchants in more than 55 countries, and supports 14 blockchains.

Disclaimer

This article contains a press release provided by an external source and may not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of BeInCrypto. In compliance with the Trust Project guidelines, BeInCrypto remains committed to transparent and unbiased reporting. Readers are advised to verify information independently and consult with a professional before making decisions based on this press release content. Please note that our Terms and Conditions, Privacy Policy, and Disclaimers have been updated.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/coca-2-0-self-custodial-banking-app/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
