The post Cody Bellinger's Personal Change Turns Heads With Yankees Decision Looming appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 07: Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees looks on during Game Three of the American League Division Series presented by Booking.com between the Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, October 7, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images) MLB Photos via Getty Images The New York Yankees fell short of their World Series expectations after a winter of major change and now the team has some tough decisions to make. The Yankees lost superstar slugger Juan Soto after reaching the Fall Classic last year and tried to replace him with a range of roster upgrades. They brought in star closer Devin Williams, veteran first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, leading southpaw Max Fried and others. But perhaps their best addition was a trade for former Most Valuable Player Award winner Cody Bellinger. In his first season in the Bronx, Bellinger slashed .272/.334/.480 with 29 home runs while offering some critical defensive versatility for the Yankees. His season was so strong that he's opting out of his $25 million player option next year to test free agency once again. And with Bellinger seeking a long-term contract, the Yankees will have to decide if they want to be the team to commit to him. "A reunion with the Yankees is possible, but if the Yankees are committed to Jasson Dominguez in left field and give Spencer Jones a shot in center, they're going to be reluctant to give Bellinger a long-term contract," David Schoenfield noted for ESPN. With some younger options waiting in the wings, the Yankees could be hesitant to reunite with Bellinger and might prefer to allocate that potential payroll toward another roster need. And as the Yankees' contract decision looms,…

Cody Bellinger’s Personal Change Turns Heads With Yankees Decision Looming

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/04 02:19
NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 07: Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees looks on during Game Three of the American League Division Series presented by Booking.com between the Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, October 7, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

MLB Photos via Getty Images

The New York Yankees fell short of their World Series expectations after a winter of major change and now the team has some tough decisions to make.

The Yankees lost superstar slugger Juan Soto after reaching the Fall Classic last year and tried to replace him with a range of roster upgrades. They brought in star closer Devin Williams, veteran first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, leading southpaw Max Fried and others. But perhaps their best addition was a trade for former Most Valuable Player Award winner Cody Bellinger.

In his first season in the Bronx, Bellinger slashed .272/.334/.480 with 29 home runs while offering some critical defensive versatility for the Yankees. His season was so strong that he’s opting out of his $25 million player option next year to test free agency once again.

And with Bellinger seeking a long-term contract, the Yankees will have to decide if they want to be the team to commit to him.

“A reunion with the Yankees is possible, but if the Yankees are committed to Jasson Dominguez in left field and give Spencer Jones a shot in center, they’re going to be reluctant to give Bellinger a long-term contract,” David Schoenfield noted for ESPN.

With some younger options waiting in the wings, the Yankees could be hesitant to reunite with Bellinger and might prefer to allocate that potential payroll toward another roster need.

And as the Yankees’ contract decision looms, fans have taken notice of a personal change that Bellinger made, which might signal an end to his tenure with the team.

“The outfielder, who was a key player for the New York Yankees in 2025, has taken down his profile picture in the team’s uniform on Instagram,” according to Adda E. Lavalle Lara of Al Bat. “This action has sparked a wave of speculation about his future, just as he’s expected to opt for free agency in the upcoming offseason.”

Bellinger’s social media move underscored the notion that he is truly fielding offers from any interested teams this winter, without any concrete plans to return to the Yankees. And for a team that relied on his bat and glove in a resurgent season, that could be a bad sign.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/peterchawaga/2025/11/03/cody-bellingers-personal-change-turns-heads-with-yankees-decision-looming/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

