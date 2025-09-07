Coinbase Accused of Manipulating XRP Price, Community Debate Intensifies

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 18:27
Union
U$0.01099+14.83%
XRP
XRP$2.8342+0.82%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016858-2.44%
Succinct
PROVE$0.8961+3.82%
FLOW
FLOW$0.4035+1.48%
Altcoins

Rumours of price manipulation have resurfaced in the XRP community, this time aimed at Coinbase.

The debate was sparked by activist Stern Drew, who used the blockchain analysis platform XRPScan to track changes in the exchange’s holdings.

According to Drew, Coinbase’s XRP balance dropped sharply over the summer — from nearly one billion tokens in June to less than a third of that amount by late August. The number of wallets holding XRP on the platform also shrank, falling from 52 to just 16. He suggested that these changes coincided with moments when XRP repeatedly failed to clear the $1.20 resistance level.

The claim goes further: Drew believes that the exchange moved XRP into multiple wallets and sold during low-liquidity windows, directing some of the flow toward OTC desks with ties to large financial institutions. In his view, such a strategy would make it easier for institutions to accumulate XRP at cheaper prices.

Not everyone is convinced. Analysts caution that on-chain movements alone cannot prove market manipulation. Exchanges frequently adjust wallet structures for liquidity purposes, and similar declines in holdings have been observed across other platforms. Ripple supporter Bill Morgan argued that price swings mirrored broader market trends, recalling that XRP’s behavior was comparable when Coinbase delisted the asset in earlier years.

Ripple’s CTO, David Schwartz, also dismissed the idea of deliberate suppression. He emphasized that XRP’s value continues to be shaped by external factors such as regulatory uncertainty and wider macroeconomic forces, not by behind-the-scenes maneuvers from a single exchange.

Coinbase has not responded to the allegations, and regulators have not announced any inquiries. For now, the story remains a community-driven debate rather than a confirmed case of wrongdoing. Still, the discussion highlights the enduring distrust some XRP advocates hold toward major U.S. exchanges and the challenges of interpreting blockchain data in an environment where perception often fuels speculation.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles provide readers with a clear picture of the latest developments and trends in the market. His approach allows him to break down complex ideas into accessible and in-depth content. Follow his publications to stay up to date with the most important trends and topics.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/coinbase-accused-of-manipulating-xrp-price-community-debate-intensifies/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Numerai founder: Most websites display incorrect NMR total locked value data

Numerai founder: Most websites display incorrect NMR total locked value data

PANews reported on September 7th that Numerai founder Richard Craib posted on the X platform that due to the unique nature of staking, most websites display incorrect data on NMR's total value locked (TVL). For example, CoinMarketCap shows $4 million, but the actual value is approximately $20 million.
Numeraire
NMR$20.869+23.12%
Share
PANews2025/09/07 18:47
Share
Shiba Inu: Mini Death Cross? Unexpected Price Turnaround

Shiba Inu: Mini Death Cross? Unexpected Price Turnaround

Shiba Inu's market performance is unstable, but some positive signs appear
CROSS
CROSS$0.21493+0.12%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000556+3.15%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/07 18:24
Share
Pepenode’s Presale Reaches $800K As It Allows Users to Create Virtual Crypto Mining Rigs

Pepenode’s Presale Reaches $800K As It Allows Users to Create Virtual Crypto Mining Rigs

Pepenode’s presale just passed the $800K mark, following a surge in investor interest shortly after it started. The project’s appeal comes from its mine-to-earn mechanics, which enable meme coin mining in a customized rig, but that’s not necessarily the innovative part. The innovative part is that you get to craft your own rig yourself and […]
GET
GET$0.008647+0.83%
Particl
PART$0.1984+8.17%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.143+3.94%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/07 19:09
Share

Trending News

More

Numerai founder: Most websites display incorrect NMR total locked value data

Shiba Inu: Mini Death Cross? Unexpected Price Turnaround

Pepenode’s Presale Reaches $800K As It Allows Users to Create Virtual Crypto Mining Rigs

Cipher Mining: Mining output in August was 241 BTC, and holdings reached 1,414 BTC

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Slip While Rollblock Captures Attention With 12x – 20x Ambitions From Analysts