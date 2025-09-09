Coinbase acquires Sensible leadership team to strengthen onchain finance

Key Takeaways

Crypto exchange Coinbase today announced the acquisition of the leadership team from Sensible, a move aimed at strengthening its onchain finance capabilities.

The company shared the news via social media, stating “We’re welcoming the @holdsensible leadership team to Coinbase.”

Coinbase emphasized its strategic focus, noting that “The future of finance is onchain, and we’re building it with the best.”