Coinbase delivered stronger-than-expected Q3 results, driven by a rebound in crypto trading activity and institutional participation. The company also expanded its bitcoin holdings by $299 million, reinforcing its long-term conviction in digital assets. Surging Q3 Profits See Coinbase Boosts Bitcoin Holdings Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) reported third-quarter results that surpassed Wall Street expectations, fueled by […]
Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/coinbase-adds-299-million-in-bitcoin-as-q3-earnings-beat-estimates/