Coinbase Adds 5 Altcoins to Roadmap, Sparking Major Price Jumps

Coinbase, a leading crypto exchange, has added five new altcoins to its listing roadmap, signalling potential listings ahead. The altcoins include AWE Network (AWE), Dolomite (DOLO), Flock (FLOCK), Solayer (LAYER), and SPX6900 (SPX).

Furthermore, the exchange also listed Sapien (SAPIEN). The move has led to significant price rises for the tokens, highlighting Coinbase’s impact on the market.

Coinbase Includes 5 Altcoins in Listing Roadmap

The announcement was made via an official post on X(formerly Twitter). It also included the contract addresses for each asset across the Base, Ethereum (ETH), and Solana (SOL) networks.

Coinbase emphasized that trading launches remain contingent on additional conditions, like market-making support and sufficient technical infrastructure. Furthermore, the exchange added that official listing announcements will be communicated in a separate X post.

It is worth noting that the exchange swiftly listed previous additions to the roadmap. So, if a similar pattern repeats, these coins may soon be available for trading on the exchange.

The news has sparked interest in the cryptocurrency community, with notable price movements observed for all tokens. AWE, the token associated with the infrastructure layer for AI-driven Autonomous Worlds, Awe Network saw a 14% increase.

Decentralized money market protocol’s DOLO recorded a 9% uptick. FLOCK experienced the most significant gain, surging approximately 36.84% from $0.19 to $0.26. Moreover, LAYER rose by 2.84%, while SPX posted a 4.44% increase.

Altcoins’ Market Performance Post Coinbase Roadmap Listing Inclusion. Source: TradingView

However, the pump was short-lived, as all tokens slipped shortly after, with LAYER and SPX down 0.27% and 2.08% since the announcement, respectively. Flock retained the highest gains of 20.6%.

SAPIEN Trading Goes Live On Coinbase

Meanwhile, Coinbase also added trading support for a new market entrant: Sapien (SAPIEN). The token launched yesterday, and in addition to Coinbase, it has secured multiple exchange listings.

CoinGecko data showed that since launching, the token’s price has appreciated 64%. At the time of writing, it traded at $0.24.

Sapien (SAPIEN) Price Performance. Source: CoinGecko

The daily trading volume was recorded at $73 million, representing an 18,978.00% increase. Coinbase accounted for the majority of the volume, at 23.74%.

