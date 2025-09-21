The post Coinbase Aims to Become Comprehensive Crypto Super App appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Coinbase’s super app plan to revolutionize crypto services. Aims for banking integration via extensive crypto services. Potential shifts in crypto market dynamics expected. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong announced plans to transform the company into a ‘super app’ offering comprehensive financial services, aiming to rival traditional banks. This shift indicates a significant integration of cryptocurrency into mainstream finance, impacting major digital assets and reshaping the financial services landscape. Coinbase to Revolutionize Financial Inclusion with Super App Coinbase’s transformation into a super app marks a pivotal move in cryptocurrency’s march toward mainstream financial inclusion. CEO Brian Armstrong confirmed in his interview that the app aims to revolutionize the financial landscape by providing services typically associated with traditional banks, now through cryptocurrency. Banking integration and service offerings will include credit cards, payment options, and rewards, deeply entwined with crypto transactions. The focus is on streamlining financial services by leveraging blockchain technology to reduce costs and complexity in everyday transactions. “Yes, we do want to become a super app and provide all types of financial services. We want to become people’s primary financial account and I think that crypto has a right to do that.” – Brian Armstrong, CEO, Coinbase Bitcoin Leads with 14% Growth Amid Super App Plans Did you know? Coinbase’s move echoes historical precedents, where fintech companies like Revolut and Square/Cash App attempted to merge banking and investment services, albeit without a crypto-centric approach. Bitcoin (BTC), as reported by CoinMarketCap, is valued at $115,648.71, featuring a market cap of $2.30 trillion. Holding 57.14% market share, Bitcoin exhibits a 14.02% growth over 90 days, showcasing its resilience amidst fluctuating trading volumes of $23.69 billion. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 11:06 UTC on September 21, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu research suggests Coinbase’s strategy might accelerate regulatory discussions, shaping favorable… The post Coinbase Aims to Become Comprehensive Crypto Super App appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Coinbase’s super app plan to revolutionize crypto services. Aims for banking integration via extensive crypto services. Potential shifts in crypto market dynamics expected. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong announced plans to transform the company into a ‘super app’ offering comprehensive financial services, aiming to rival traditional banks. This shift indicates a significant integration of cryptocurrency into mainstream finance, impacting major digital assets and reshaping the financial services landscape. Coinbase to Revolutionize Financial Inclusion with Super App Coinbase’s transformation into a super app marks a pivotal move in cryptocurrency’s march toward mainstream financial inclusion. CEO Brian Armstrong confirmed in his interview that the app aims to revolutionize the financial landscape by providing services typically associated with traditional banks, now through cryptocurrency. Banking integration and service offerings will include credit cards, payment options, and rewards, deeply entwined with crypto transactions. The focus is on streamlining financial services by leveraging blockchain technology to reduce costs and complexity in everyday transactions. “Yes, we do want to become a super app and provide all types of financial services. We want to become people’s primary financial account and I think that crypto has a right to do that.” – Brian Armstrong, CEO, Coinbase Bitcoin Leads with 14% Growth Amid Super App Plans Did you know? Coinbase’s move echoes historical precedents, where fintech companies like Revolut and Square/Cash App attempted to merge banking and investment services, albeit without a crypto-centric approach. Bitcoin (BTC), as reported by CoinMarketCap, is valued at $115,648.71, featuring a market cap of $2.30 trillion. Holding 57.14% market share, Bitcoin exhibits a 14.02% growth over 90 days, showcasing its resilience amidst fluctuating trading volumes of $23.69 billion. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 11:06 UTC on September 21, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu research suggests Coinbase’s strategy might accelerate regulatory discussions, shaping favorable…

Coinbase Aims to Become Comprehensive Crypto Super App

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 19:09
Bitcoin
BTC$115,736.76-0.13%
Capverse
CAP$0.15-1.11%
Movement
MOVE$0.1299+1.40%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017413-1.68%
Wink
LIKE$0.00819+4.27%
RWAX
APP$0.002475+1.02%
Key Points:
  • Coinbase’s super app plan to revolutionize crypto services.
  • Aims for banking integration via extensive crypto services.
  • Potential shifts in crypto market dynamics expected.

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong announced plans to transform the company into a ‘super app’ offering comprehensive financial services, aiming to rival traditional banks.

This shift indicates a significant integration of cryptocurrency into mainstream finance, impacting major digital assets and reshaping the financial services landscape.

Coinbase to Revolutionize Financial Inclusion with Super App

Coinbase’s transformation into a super app marks a pivotal move in cryptocurrency’s march toward mainstream financial inclusion. CEO Brian Armstrong confirmed in his interview that the app aims to revolutionize the financial landscape by providing services typically associated with traditional banks, now through cryptocurrency.

Banking integration and service offerings will include credit cards, payment options, and rewards, deeply entwined with crypto transactions. The focus is on streamlining financial services by leveraging blockchain technology to reduce costs and complexity in everyday transactions.

Bitcoin Leads with 14% Growth Amid Super App Plans

Did you know? Coinbase’s move echoes historical precedents, where fintech companies like Revolut and Square/Cash App attempted to merge banking and investment services, albeit without a crypto-centric approach.

Bitcoin (BTC), as reported by CoinMarketCap, is valued at $115,648.71, featuring a market cap of $2.30 trillion. Holding 57.14% market share, Bitcoin exhibits a 14.02% growth over 90 days, showcasing its resilience amidst fluctuating trading volumes of $23.69 billion.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 11:06 UTC on September 21, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu research suggests Coinbase’s strategy might accelerate regulatory discussions, shaping favorable outcomes for crypto adoption. potential shifts in global financial ecosystems.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/coinbase-plans-crypto-super-app/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

SEC Greenlights Generic Listing Standards, Paving Faster Path for Crypto ETPs

SEC Greenlights Generic Listing Standards, Paving Faster Path for Crypto ETPs

TLDR: SEC approves generic listing standards for commodity-based trust shares on Nasdaq, CBOE, and NYSE. New rules remove the need for separate filings, speeding up crypto ETP listings and reducing delays. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund and bitcoin options contracts cleared for listing under updated framework. Experts say more work remains before all crypto ETPs [...] The post SEC Greenlights Generic Listing Standards, Paving Faster Path for Crypto ETPs appeared first on Blockonomi.
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005208+4.59%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08861+2.09%
Capverse
CAP$0.14986-1.10%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/18 13:37
Share
Bitcoin-themed tram rolls out in Milan, Italy

Bitcoin-themed tram rolls out in Milan, Italy

The post Bitcoin-themed tram rolls out in Milan, Italy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways A Bitcoin-themed tram is running in Milan, Italy, promoting the upcoming Lugano Plan B Forum. The tram features notable Bitcoin branding as it traverses the city, serving as a public promotion of cryptocurrency adoption. A Bitcoin-themed tram has been revealed by Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino as operating in Milan, Italy, promoting the upcoming Lugano Plan B Forum and highlighting the region’s growing embrace of digital assets. The tram features Bitcoin branding and imagery as it travels through the Italian city. Milan has increasingly become a showcase for blockchain-related events and promotions, reflecting Italy’s growing interest in digital assets. Major Italian cities have hosted conferences and industry gatherings that highlight the country’s ambition to play a role in Europe’s digital asset ecosystem. Local adoption of crypto payments has been steadily increasing, supported by Italy’s fintech and innovation agenda. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/bitcoin-themed-tram-lugano-switzerland/
B
B$0.47777-1.56%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0446+0.17%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04351-0.95%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 20:07
Share
NBA Star Lost Bitcoin Password, Wallet Now Worth Millions

NBA Star Lost Bitcoin Password, Wallet Now Worth Millions

NBA player Kevin Durant purchased Bitcoin in 2016 and lost his Coinbase password. During the time in jail, the coins increased exponentially. NBA star Kevin Durant invested in Bitcoin almost ten years ago. The investment has risen to an astronomical value.  Nevertheless, Durant and his agent lost the password to their Coinbase account. This scenario […] The post NBA Star Lost Bitcoin Password, Wallet Now Worth Millions appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SecondLive
LIVE$0.02179+16.15%
Starpower
STAR$0.12448+0.34%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00559-4.60%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/21 19:30
Share

Trending News

More

SEC Greenlights Generic Listing Standards, Paving Faster Path for Crypto ETPs

Bitcoin-themed tram rolls out in Milan, Italy

NBA Star Lost Bitcoin Password, Wallet Now Worth Millions

Crypto Price Predictions: ETH, XRP, SOL And A Potential 1000x Meme Coin Going Viral

XRP naar $100 of meer? Analisten schetsen realistisch en onhaalbare scenario’s