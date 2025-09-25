Coinbase and Cloudflare Launch x402 Foundation to Develop AI Payment Protocol

TLDR

Coinbase and Cloudflare have partnered to create the x402 Foundation

The x402 protocol uses HTTP “402 Payment Required” status code to embed payments into web interactions

The system enables seamless transactions between AI agents, businesses, and applications

Early use cases include pay-per-request AI services, real-time analytics, and creator tipping

The foundation aims to establish x402 as a universal, open standard for AI-driven payments

In a move that could reshape online commerce, Coinbase and Cloudflare have joined forces to establish the x402 Foundation, dedicated to developing a new payment protocol designed for AI-driven economies. The announcement came on September 23, with both companies committed to managing the governance, growth, and interoperability of the x402 protocol.

The x402 protocol leverates the HTTP “402 Payment Required” status code to integrate payments directly into web activities. This approach allows AI agents, businesses, and applications to transfer value seamlessly during everyday internet interactions, eliminating friction found in traditional payment systems.

“This new initiative is designed to establish x402 as the universal standard for AI-driven payments,” Coinbase stated in their announcement. The company further explained that by creating a neutral, open standard, they aim to unlock the potential of agentic commerce.

The technology appears well-positioned to address a gap in current payment infrastructure. While existing systems were built primarily for human users, they often lack the capabilities needed for efficient machine-to-machine transactions that will power the AI economy.

/

Early adoption of the x402 protocol is already happening across several use cases. Developers are implementing pay-per-request access to AI services, real-time analytics, and data scraping services using a pay-as-you-go model rather than subscription commitments.

Real-World Applications Emerging

The protocol also supports micropayments for content creators, identity verification services, data storage, and media-on-demand. Perhaps most intriguing is the development of AI-to-AI payment capabilities, where systems can automatically process payments while executing tasks without human intervention.

Market observers see major potential in this approach. Ryan Selkis has noted that the model could transform the digital economy at scale by removing intermediaries and enabling direct payments. This could create new monetization tools from API access to media streaming, powered by stablecoin-based microtransactions.

Cloudflare’s role in the partnership involves providing infrastructure capabilities, including a deferred payments feature tied to their pay-per-crawl beta. This integration represents one of the first real-world implementations of the x402 standard.

“As momentum accelerates, x402 is poised to become the backbone of agent-driven economies, transforming how value is exchanged across the internet,” according to Coinbase’s long-term vision for the project.

Governance and Future Growth

The x402 Foundation will ensure transparent governance of the protocol while fostering collaboration across the ecosystem. Both founding companies emphasize that for x402 to reach its full potential, it must remain an open, neutral standard.

Foundation membership is expected to expand as developers, e-commerce platforms, and enterprises adopt the protocol. The broader goal involves building a programmable economy serving both people and AI agents.

Areas of focus for the Foundation include governance, ecosystem growth through grants and tools, and interoperability across sectors. As adoption increases, the technology could enable autonomous systems from driverless taxis conducting their own transactions to logistics systems operating without manual intervention.

The x402 Foundation represents a strategic move to prepare payment infrastructure for an increasingly AI-driven digital economy where machines will need to exchange value as easily as they exchange data.

Coinbase and Cloudflare are currently testing the protocol with real use cases, with plans to expand the ecosystem through developer contributions from global business houses and AI companies.

The post Coinbase and Cloudflare Launch x402 Foundation to Develop AI Payment Protocol appeared first on Blockonomi.