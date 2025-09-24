Coinbase and CloudFlare formed the x402 Foundation to spread use of the new payment protocol.Coinbase and CloudFlare formed the x402 Foundation to spread use of the new payment protocol.

Coinbase and CloudFlare to create Internet payment standard for AI and web services

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/24 18:35
Sleepless AI
AI$0.125-0.79%

Coinbase and CloudFlare have joined forces to launch the x402 Foundation, a new initiative designed to create a standard way for machines, websites, and services to pay each other directly across the Internet.

The companies announced that the new x402 protocol will let digital agents, crawlers, and AI systems make real-time payments using a shared format. The protocol uses the old HTTP “402 Payment Required” code and turns it into a working system for automated money transactions.

x402 Foundation aims to make automated Web payments seamless

Coinbase first created the idea of the x402 payment flow and has now teamed up with CloudFlare to build the x402 Foundation. Almost all “402 Payment Required” messages sent daily to bots, crawlers, and automated systems are ignored because no rule guides the machines on how to respond, make payment, or complete the process. The x402 will help machines understand and answer the request with real, verified payments. 

When a digital agent, an AI tool, or a web crawler tries to access a piece of online content or service that is not free, the server will send back a special “402” message. This message shows how much money must be paid, to whom the payment should go, and under what terms the payment will grant access. Once the client receives these instructions, it resends its request to the server with proof of payment inside the authorization header. The server then delivers the requested content or service to the client once a payment facilitator verifies the payment.

Coinbase and CloudFlare believe this system has many uses. For example, an AI assistant that helps users search for information could visit many websites and automatically pay small amounts for single articles, research papers, or images. This way, the user does not have to buy a monthly subscription from each site. 

The system currently works with stablecoins because they’re fast, predictable, and easy to use across borders. However, companies want to add support for credit cards and bank accounts so that people and businesses who do not use digital currencies can still use the x402 protocol.

CloudFlare adds deferred payments to make AI transactions easier

CloudFlare is adding the deferred payment scheme to the x402 system. This method will delay payments because not every payment has to happen when a service is used in real life. It’s also better sometimes to gather many small costs and then pay them all simultaneously. This idea will ensure digital agents keep using the service all day, and instead of paying each time, it promises to pay later. The total amount owed at the end of the day or week will be added and settled in a single payment, just like a credit card.

This method works by asking the client, the agent, or the program using the service to send a cryptographic proof that it has agreed to pay. The provider knows the payment will come even though the money has not yet been transferred, because the server can instantly check this proof. The money can then be moved later using stablecoins or through normal credit cards and bank accounts if that is easier.

CloudFlare has already implemented x402 and deferred payments within its Agents SDK and MCP servers, making it possible for developers to start building agents with the new system immediately. The company built a testing playground, where every new agent is given a test wallet with testnet USDC (a trial version of a stablecoin). With this wallet, developers might pay for queries, tool usage, or access to services in a manner that reflects how the system would function in the real world.

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (September 24)

Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (September 24)

Stay Ahead with Our Timely Insights of Today’s Next Crypto to Explode Check out our Live Next Crypto to Explode Updates for September 24, 2025! Crypto is so unthinkably huge at the moment, a nearly $4 trillion industry that’s aiming for world domination. Recent headlines talk of Circle and Mastercard planning to add USDC to […]
USDCoin
USDC$0.9996+0.04%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01429-19.31%
CrypTalk
TALK$0.043-4.44%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/24 18:00
Share
Advisor To Trump Family's World Liberty Financial Opened A Bold 10x Long Bet On Avalanche — Here's How Much They Have Gained

Advisor To Trump Family's World Liberty Financial Opened A Bold 10x Long Bet On Avalanche — Here's How Much They Have Gained

An advisor to the Trump family-backed cryptocurrency platform World Liberty Financial placed a risky long bet on Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) following the announcement of the first publicly traded AVAX-focused treasury company. read more
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.72+0.28%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08542+0.50%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.04309-11.35%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/24 17:29
Share
Release of iMe AI 3.0: Telegram Just Got Superpowers — The Update Everyone Will Talk About

Release of iMe AI 3.0: Telegram Just Got Superpowers — The Update Everyone Will Talk About

Nicosia .Cyprus  — iMe, the advanced Telegram client with over 17 million downloads, today announced the launch of AI Chat Update 3.0, a major upgrade that transforms how users communicate, manage tasks, and handle cryptocurrency. With iMe 3.0, Telegram users can plan their day, fact-check news, translate conversations, generate memes, write replies, read messages hands-free, […] The post Release of iMe AI 3.0: Telegram Just Got Superpowers — The Update Everyone Will Talk About appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1252-0.55%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01429-19.31%
Major
MAJOR$0.14016+2.70%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/24 17:56
Share

Trending News

More

Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (September 24)

Advisor To Trump Family's World Liberty Financial Opened A Bold 10x Long Bet On Avalanche — Here's How Much They Have Gained

Release of iMe AI 3.0: Telegram Just Got Superpowers — The Update Everyone Will Talk About

Curve DAO has approved a proposal to establish a credit line of up to 60 million crvUSD for Yield Basis.

South Korea's National Power Party proposed the "Digital Asset Market Integration Bill," which includes provisions such as allowing crypto asset derivatives.