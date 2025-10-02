Coinbase app to integrate 1inch API for seamless token swaps

The Coinbase app is set to integrate 1inch’s Swap API to enhance non-custodial token swaps within the platform’s decentralized exchange feature.

Summary Coinbase will integrate 1inch’s Swap API to enhance token swaps directly on its decentralized exchange feature.

The integration marks Coinbase as 1inch’s largest U.S. client to date.

“Our integration with 1inch is a significant step forward in bringing onchain trading to our users,” Scott Shapiro, head of trading at Coinbase, said in a press release shared with crypto.news.

1inch is a leading decentralized exchange aggregator that sources the best token swap rates across multiple decentralized exchanges. By integrating its API with the Coinbase app, it would allow Coinbase users to perform onchain swaps from their self-custodied wallets without leaving the platform.

According to Shapiro, the latest integration has the potential to bring “millions of our users onchain,” by making DEXes accessible directly to the Coinbase app’s active user base.

For 1inch, the Coinbase app is its “most significant U.S. client to date,” the release noted, adding that the move was another step in its broader goal of growing its software-as-a-service business segment that brings advanced DeFi infrastructure to institutions and major platforms.



When asked how the integration benefits end users in terms of swap execution and liquidity depth compared to using standalone DEXs, 1Inch co-founder Sergej Kunz told crypto.news that 1inch aggregates quotes from various sources and automatically selects the best one.

“This guarantees that users always receive the best execution prices,” Kunz said, adding that “rather than being limited by the depth of a single DEX, users can access a huge network of aggregated liquidity, which substantially mitigates the risk of price impact for large trades.”

Coinbase expands its footing

Coinbase has already been actively developing decentralized trading options on its native application and launched a dedicated feature earlier this year that allows users to access onchain assets directly through an integrated self-custodial wallet.

With the 1Inch integration and the broader expansion into DeFi, Coinbase may be looking to tap into additional revenue channels, especially as spot trading volumes on the exchange declined in the second quarter of 2025, which contributed to a 26% drop in revenue from the previous quarter.

It is also in line with the company’s goal of turning the Coinbase app into a crypto super app that has the potential to replace traditional banks. During a Fox Business interview last month, CEO Brian Armstrong said the exchange hopes to provide all types of financial services.

“We want to become people’s primary financial account and I think that crypto has a right to do that,” Armstrong said.