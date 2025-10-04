ExchangeDEX+
Coinbase Applies for National Trust Charter to Boost Innovation and Compliance

By: Coinstats
2025/10/04 16:31
Highlights:

  • Coinbase applies for a national trust charter with the OCC to boost innovation and compliance.
  • The move is targeted towards bridging the economy and traditional finance.
  • Coinbase stated that a charter approval will be a significant milestone in helping it attain long-term success.

Coinbase, America’s largest crypto exchange, has taken a major step to boost its innovation and compliance efforts. According to an October 3 press release, the trading platform recently applied for a National Trust Company Charter from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC)

The move aims to bridge the crypto economy and traditional finance, reinforcing Coinbase’s commitment to operating under the highest regulatory standards. By pursuing this charter, Coinbase has officially joined Ripple, Circle, and Paxos in seeking similar regulatory approvals.

The American exchange describes its latest application as a significant milestone in achieving long-term success, adding that it expects more companies to apply for the charter. Coinbase also noted that it is eager to cooperate with OCC staff throughout the review process.

Coinbase Clarifies Reason for Seeking Latest Approval

Coinbase stated that the charter will strengthen its custody services and enable new financial products. The American exchange also emphasised that the move is not about becoming a bank. Instead, it aims to ensure clear regulatory guidelines that support innovation, while maintaining customers’ trust.

Last month, Coinbase’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Brian Armstrong, outlined plans to replace traditional banks by building a crypto super app. Crypto2Community reported the story on September 20, noting that the exchange will expand beyond crypto trading by incorporating credit cards, payments, and rewards, all powered by blockchain technology.

The CEO stated:

Coinbase believes that strong regulatory oversight and transparency are key to building confidence among customers, regulators, and institutional partners. An approved charter would enable Coinbase to launch new products under clear guidelines, encouraging wider institutional adoption of digital assets.

Coinbase will Remain Under NYDFS’s Supervision

While it still pursues charter approval from the OCC, Coinbase Custody Trust Company (CCTC) and Coinbase Inc. will continue to operate under the supervision of the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). Since 2015, NYDFS’s BitLicense framework has helped Coinbase and other related companies establish operational maturity and earn international trust.

Meanwhile, Coinbase has consistently advocated for consistent and unified nationwide rules for the crypto industry. The trading platform believes that digital assets are already part of the mainstream financial system. Hence, a national charter from the OCC will help streamline oversight, making it easier to integrate crypto into traditional finance.

Global Influence Continues to Grow as Coinbase Applies for National Trust Charter

On October 3, 2025, Crypto2Community reported that Samsung has partnered with Coinbase to expand crypto offerings to its over 75 million Galaxy users in the United States. The collaboration allows Samsung users to purchase crypto directly through Samsung Pay.

In related news, Coinbase launched XSGD stablecoin, backed by Singapore’s Dollar for global users. The move was part of Coinbase’s effort to boost its expansion in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. The exchange will distribute the XSGD as a regulated stablecoin in partnership with StraitsX.

Reacting to the move, Hassan Ahmed, Country Director of Coinbase, Singapore, stated:

