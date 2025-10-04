Coinbase Applies for OCC Trust Charter Amid Crypto Evolution

Key Points: Coinbase seeks national trust charter with the OCC, enhancing regulatory oversight.

Coinbase Embraces Regulatory Evolution with OCC Trust Charter Bid

Coinbase’s application for a national trust charter seeks to streamline federal regulatory oversight, enhancing digital asset integration within traditional finance. Greg Tusar, Coinbase’s VP of Institutional Products, emphasized, “An OCC charter will streamline oversight for new offerings and enable continued innovation to integrate digital assets into traditional finance. We’re not the first crypto company to seek a federal charter, and we won’t be the last.”

Regulatory changes facilitated by this application could enhance market confidence and encourage institutional adoption. Coinbase aims to expand its offerings, focusing on compliance and transparency, notably affecting stablecoins like USDC through partnerships and shared revenue models.

Market reactions were positive, with Coinbase’s stock price rising by 2.14% to $380.02 before minor after-hours adjustments. Community sentiment on social platforms acknowledged this as a significant step towards nationwide regulatory clarity and consumer protection.

Trust Charter Applications Set Precedent for Institutional Crypto Growth

Did you know? Applicants for an OCC trust charter, such as Anchorage Digital and Ripple, have enabled secure custody and settlement, demonstrating a precedent for similar crypto firms.

As reported by CoinMarketCap, USDC currently holds a market cap of $75.38 billion, with a circulating supply of 75.40 billion tokens. Recent price trends indicate a slight decrease, with a 1.03% drop over 24 hours, reflecting a minor market consolidation.

USDC(USDC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 09:25 UTC on October 4, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team anticipates the application, if successful, will catalyze a shift towards a more regulated and transparent digital finance landscape. This would likely foster greater trust and collaboration between traditional financial institutions and the evolving cryptocurrency market. The advancements in the regulatory infrastructure could strengthen Coinbase’s position as a leader in the U.S. crypto industry.