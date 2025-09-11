Coinbase-backed petition pushes UK on blockchain and stablecoin policy

Coinbase backs UK petition urging stablecoin rules and blockchain adoption.

Petition tops 5K signatures; 10K triggers government reply, 100K a debate.

Supporters warn UK risks falling behind without clear crypto strategy.

A public petition urging the United Kingdom to adopt a pro-innovation strategy for blockchain and stablecoins has gathered momentum after crypto exchange Coinbase rallied its users to support the initiative.

The petition, which has been live on the UK government’s website since July, calls for a comprehensive framework covering stablecoin regulation, blockchain adoption, and the appointment of a blockchain “czar.”

While it initially gained little attention, interest accelerated this week after Coinbase issued in-app messages encouraging users to sign.

Screenshots shared on social media showed notifications from the exchange urging customers to “help UK lead stablecoin innovation now.”

At the time of writing, the petition had surpassed 5,000 signatures.

Once it reaches 10,000 signatures, the government is required to issue a formal response.

If the total climbs to 100,000 signatures, the proposal will be considered for parliamentary debate.

The petition remains open until March 3, 2026.

Calls for regulatory clarity and innovation

The proposal outlines three specific demands: establishing a framework for stablecoins and tokenization, promoting blockchain adoption across government functions, and designating a senior official dedicated to overseeing crypto policy.

Supporters of the petition argue that stablecoins form the foundation of a tokenized economy and that regulatory clarity is essential for the UK to remain competitive.

The petition highlights that the United States has ruled out a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in favor of stablecoins, suggesting that the UK risks falling behind without a clear strategy.

“This is a question of national interest to preserve the competitiveness of the City and sterling’s global standing,” the petition states.

Advocates warn that without timely action, the UK may lose its edge to other jurisdictions pursuing more aggressive digital asset strategies.

Coinbase’s role in shaping UK crypto policy

Coinbase has been vocal in its campaign for clearer digital asset regulation in the UK.

In recent months, the exchange has stepped up efforts to influence public debate and policymaking.

On July 31, Coinbase released a satirical video titled “Everything is Fine.”

The video contrasted upbeat lyrics celebrating Britain’s financial system with visuals of inflation, poverty, and economic challenges, a pointed critique of the status quo.

Just days later, on August 5, former UK Chancellor and current Coinbase adviser George Osborne published an opinion piece in the Financial Times.

In the article, Osborne warned that the UK is falling behind in the global digital asset race and singled out stablecoins as an area where the country has ceded ground.

Coinbase’s support for the petition reflects its broader strategy of pressing for regulatory clarity and fostering a more favorable operating environment for digital assets in the UK.

With the petition already halfway to the government’s response threshold, the initiative underscores growing pressure on policymakers to provide direction on stablecoins and blockchain innovation.

The post Coinbase-backed petition pushes UK on blockchain and stablecoin policy appeared first on CoinJournal.