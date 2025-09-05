Coinbase Blurs the Line Between Tech & Crypto Futures — And Ave.ai Is Ready

By: Medium
2025/09/05 12:53
READY
READY$0.003384--%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.00297+0.33%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1213+1.59%

Coinbase Blurs the Line Between Tech & Crypto Futures — And Ave.ai Is Ready

On September 22, 2025, Coinbase will roll out the Mag7 + Crypto Equity Index Futures, the first U.S.-listed product that combines top tech equities and crypto exposure in a single, cash-settled futures contract.

But as Coinbase pushes into multi-asset derivatives, Ave.ai — a leading Web3-native, AI-driven trading platform — is also planning to launch a futures product soon. And while the two approaches are different, the goals align: empower modern traders with smarter, more strategic instruments.

Coinbase’s Futures Product: Bridging TradFi and Crypto

Coinbase’s upcoming futures index will track a basket of 10 assets: Apple, Microsoft, Google (Alphabet), Amazon, Nvidia, Meta, Tesla, Coinbase (COIN), and two crypto ETFs — IBIT (Bitcoin) and ETHA (Ethereum) from BlackRock.

Each asset is equally weighted at 10%, and the index will be rebalanced quarterly to maintain this structure. The contracts are cash-settled, with a notional value that mirrors the index level. If the index hits $3,000, a contract is worth $3,000.

This launch signals a shift — tech and crypto no longer need to be traded separately. It reflects Coinbase’s broader goal of becoming an “everything exchange” for both traditional and digital assets.

Why It Matters to Traders

For active and institutional traders, this index future offers

  • Simplified exposure: Cover both equities and crypto in one trade
  • Cross-asset hedging: Streamline risk management
  • Capital-efficient: Trade smarter with fewer instruments

Ave.ai Is Planning Its Own Futures Product — Built for Web3

While Coinbase plays to Wall Street, Ave.ai is building for on-chain native traders. The team is planning to launch a futures product soon, designed from day one for speed, flexibility, and AI automation.

Ave.ai already offers a robust multi-platform experience — Web, Mobile App, and Telegram Sniper Bot — making it ideal for fast-moving traders across devices.

With real-time token discovery, smart money tracking, whale alerts, and sentiment analysis across 130+ blockchains and 300+ DEXs, it’s one of the most advanced toolkits available today.

Under the Hood: Ave Cloud & API 2.0

Behind the scenes, Ave.ai runs on its Ave Cloud infrastructure — equipped with Data API and Trading API to enable fast, secure, and customizable trading.

These APIs come with MEV protection, low gas strategies, and real-time data delivery — a perfect fit for automated futures workflows. For developers and advanced traders, this means you can script, deploy, and scale strategies across chains with ease.

This backend is what will power Ave.ai’s upcoming futures product, offering more than just access — it’s about building an edge.

Strategy Playbook: Coinbase vs. Ave.ai

Ave.ai’s futures product will focus on automated execution, on-chain intelligence, and user-defined logic — tools tailored to active traders and crypto-native power users.

Final Thoughts

Coinbase’s launch is a major milestone — the first time tech equities and crypto ETFs share a U.S.-listed futures contract. It’s a win for traditional finance and crypto convergence.

But Ave.ai is building something different — a multi-platform, AI-enhanced, and automation-ready futures product designed for the next generation of Web3 traders.

Ready to elevate your trading experience? Try Ave AI now:

Ave.ai - The Ultimate Web3 Trading Platform

Coinbase Blurs the Line Between Tech & Crypto Futures — And Ave.ai Is Ready was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Opinion: The crypto market is still in a state of preparation, and volatility may explode at any time

Opinion: The crypto market is still in a state of preparation, and volatility may explode at any time

PANews June 20 news, Singapore crypto investment institution QCP Capital issued a statement saying that the global market remains on the sidelines, and investors are assessing the possibility of geopolitical
MAY
MAY$0.04214-1.70%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1047-30.75%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 17:06
Share
Bitcoin vs. Berkshire Hathaway: A Tale of Two Titans

Bitcoin vs. Berkshire Hathaway: A Tale of Two Titans

Bitcoin vs Berkshire Hathaway One could argue that Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) is the Bitcoin of traditional investing. With the stock price closing at $755,280 as of the writing of this article, credit is certainly due to Mr. Buffett and the late Charlie Munger for their Einsteinian understanding of business and&nbsp;finance. Buffett acquires straightforward and simple businesses like Jordan’s Furniture, which was founded in 1918. He recently purchased Bell Laboratories, a private rodent control&nbsp;company. Many of these companies are not well known. Berkshire Hathaway acquires companies based on fundamentals, not popularity. Although Buffett owns shares of recognizable brands like Apple (AAPL), the list of companies owned by Berkshire Hathaway is&nbsp;vanilla. Bitcoin is not vanilla. Bitcoin does not sell furniture or candy, nor does it make rat poison. It is an exotic financial digital asset that does not depend on a board of directors to decide if the Bitcoin halving will occur. The halving simply happens, driven by code. How fitting — Buffett once described Bitcoin as rat poison, yet he ended up buying a company that makes rat poison. Crypto is too exotic for&nbsp;Buffett.Buffet on&nbsp;Bitcoin How is Bitcoin and Berkshire Hathaway&nbsp;Alike? The most obvious similarity between them is their price. Both assets are high-priced. There is anticipation and excitement about when Bitcoin’s (BTC) price will reach one million, but Berkshire Hathaway’s Class A shares (BRK.A) are about $300,000 away from that milestone. Although both assets are currently high-priced, they were inexpensive in their early days. Fool.com: Bitcoin did not exist in 1964, but in 2009, it was priced at less than a penny. Bitcoinmagazine.com: Let’s have a little fun based on this transaction. The following prices are based on the previous day’s close as of September 1, 2025. Let’s compare 5,050 (BTC) against 5,050&nbsp;(BRK.A). Asset Performance Comparison: BRK-A vs&nbsp;BTC Both assets performed beautifully, and the results are impressive. Bitcoin wins in terms of percentage gains, but Berkshire Hathaway takes the lead in dollar gains. Either way, investors would be pleased with both returns. For perspective, at a price of $11.375, just $22.75 (two shares) invested in Berkshire Hathaway would now be worth $1.5 million based on the current price shown in the table&nbsp;above. For the past five years, both titans have convincingly outperformed the S&amp;P 500. Let’s look at Berkshire Hathaway&nbsp;first.StockCharts.com: BRK.A vs&nbsp;S&amp;P500 Let’s take a look at Bitcoin vs. the S&amp;P&nbsp;500.StockCharts.com: BTC vs.&nbsp;S&amp;P500 Now, let’s see how BTC has performed against BRK.A over the past five&nbsp;years.StockCharts.com: BRK.A vs.&nbsp;BTC In terms of percentage gains, Bitcoin has outperformed Berkshire Hathaway and the S&amp;P&nbsp;500. The unicorn feat of those dollar-value and percentage price gains is driven by another commonality between the assets: scarcity. Both assets have a limited supply; most of Bitcoin’s supply has already been mined. Cointelegraph.com: As of the most recent data, Berkshire Hathaway has approximately 1.44 million Class A shares outstanding, with earnings per share of $43,760.15 over the past 12 months. Absolutely mind-blowing! With a forward P/E ratio of 23, that implies a stock price estimate of over a million&nbsp;dollars. With such scarce supply and strong demand from investors, the prices of Berkshire Hathaway and Bitcoin behave according to the basic economics of supply and demand. When there is strong demand for a rare asset, its price will likely appreciate. Although Bitcoin has its share of doubters, both assets are highly regarded by investors. Bitcoin currently has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, while Berkshire Hathaway’s market cap stands at $1.09 trillion. A significant amount of money has been invested in both. Berkshire Hathaway's institutional ownership is&nbsp;54.15%. As of August 2025, institutional investors collectively hold approximately 30.9% of Bitcoin’s circulating supply, equating to about 6.1 million BTC. This includes holdings by public companies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and government entities. Notably, MicroStrategy (now known as Strategy) remains the largest corporate holder, owning around 597,000&nbsp;BTC. And finally, let’s have some more fun and see who is richer: Satoshi Nakamoto or Warren&nbsp;Buffett?As of&nbsp;9/4/2025 The Oracle of Omaha wins for now, but as Bitcoin's supply continues to diminish through the halving, and with sustained demand, the value of Nakamoto’s holdings will likely appreciate. Learn more about Sunlight Jade: Social Media, White&nbsp;Paper. Bitcoin vs. Berkshire Hathaway: A Tale of Two Titans was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
PrompTale AI
TALE$0.002956-13.49%
Share
Medium2025/09/05 12:53
Share
Chainlink reserves increased by approximately 44,000 LINK tokens, bringing total holdings to approximately $5.34 million.

Chainlink reserves increased by approximately 44,000 LINK tokens, bringing total holdings to approximately $5.34 million.

PANews reported on September 5th that Chainlink released a reserve update on the X platform, revealing that the Chainlink Reserve increased its holdings by 43,937.57 LINK tokens on September 4th. As of September 4th, the Chainlink Reserve held a total of 237,014.07 LINK tokens (currently worth approximately $5.3375 million). The Chainlink Reserve aims to accumulate LINK tokens by leveraging off-chain revenue from large enterprises adopting Chainlink, as well as on-chain revenue generated from service usage, to support the long-term development and sustainability of the Chainlink network.
Chainlink
LINK$22.89-1.67%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002639-4.90%
Share
PANews2025/09/05 13:11
Share

Trending News

More

Opinion: The crypto market is still in a state of preparation, and volatility may explode at any time

Bitcoin vs. Berkshire Hathaway: A Tale of Two Titans

Chainlink reserves increased by approximately 44,000 LINK tokens, bringing total holdings to approximately $5.34 million.

Unlocking Trust and Security in Web3 Smart Contracts: Audit Wizard

Bitcoin Steady as Traders Look to Friday's Upcoming Jobs Data