Coinbase Breaks Down Its Token Listing Playbook: Details

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 22:10
Union
U$0.01009+8.96%
XRP
XRP$3.1299+3.33%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01512+5.36%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01679+2.42%
Wink
LIKE$0.010938-1.65%
  • Three reviews 
  • How much time is required? 

Cryptocurrency exchange giant Coinbase has finally lifted the curtain on how specific tokens end up getting listed on the exchange. 

The exchange has outlined a slew of criteria that range from legal compliance to the size of the token’s community.   

Three reviews 

Potential listing candidates have to go through three reviews (legal, compliance mitigation, and technical security).  

First of all, Coinbase has to find out whether a certain token would be considered a security based on the existing legal framework. The exchange, for instance, suspended XRP trading after the SEC labeled the token as an unregistered security. However, it became available for trading once again after a district judge ruled that its secondary sales do not qualify as investment contracts. 

You Might Also Like

Then, the trading giant has to make sure that there are no risks for consumers. It has to ensure that there is no illicit activity associated with the token. 

Finally, Coinbase has to review various technical aspects to make sure that a certain token does not have security flaws. This phase involves audit reports and vulnerability testing. 

The exchange ignores projects that promise future investment returns, have poor decentralization, and lack information about the key details, such as token features, tokenomics, and team members.

How much time is required? 

The duration of the listing process depends on several factors, such as the complexity of a token as well as the level of public interest. 

It takes under 30 days for the Coinbase team to conduct a certain review. 

Assets with bigger trading volumes, as well as bigger numbers of holders and stronger community sentiment, tend to enjoy a higher listing priority. 

Source: https://u.today/coinbase-breaks-down-its-token-listing-playbook-details

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Tether to Launch USAT Stablecoin in the United States

Tether to Launch USAT Stablecoin in the United States

Tether plans to launch USAT stablecoin in the U.S. by year-end, led by former White House official Bo Hines. The move follows new U.S. stablecoin rules under the GENIUS Act, with Anchorage Digital Bank set to issue the token. Tether, the company behind the world’s biggest stablecoin, is preparing to launch a new token in [...]]]>
Union
U$0.010078+8.83%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004174-0.90%
Movement
MOVE$0.1318+2.40%
Share
Crypto News Flash2025/09/13 21:59
Share
Best Altcoins to Buy Now – Crypto Expert’s Top Picks For September 2025

Best Altcoins to Buy Now – Crypto Expert’s Top Picks For September 2025

After a long nine-month wait, altcoin season is officially back, bringing renewed excitement and opportunities for investors in the crypto space. Market valuations have surged, with altcoins collectively reaching $1.6T, signaling a shift toward projects with solid fundamentals and growing utility. For those looking to capitalize on this momentum, identifying the best altcoins to buy […]
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006068-5.83%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.001016+7.28%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/13 22:16
Share
Cardone Capital has purchased about 1,000 bitcoins and plans to increase its holdings by another 3,000 bitcoins this year

Cardone Capital has purchased about 1,000 bitcoins and plans to increase its holdings by another 3,000 bitcoins this year

PANews reported on June 23 that Grant Cardone, CEO of real estate investment company Cardone Capital, said on the X platform last Saturday: "Cardone Capital has included approximately 1,000 bitcoins
RealLink
REAL$0.06446+0.78%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0894-0.77%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 07:51
Share

Trending News

More

Tether to Launch USAT Stablecoin in the United States

Best Altcoins to Buy Now – Crypto Expert’s Top Picks For September 2025

Cardone Capital has purchased about 1,000 bitcoins and plans to increase its holdings by another 3,000 bitcoins this year

Israeli hacker group attacks Iranian crypto exchange and burns $90 million in crypto assets

Coinbase Dominates App Store Searches (For Now) – Is Digitap Next?