Coinbase CEO Armstrong Gives Engineers Week to Master AI Coding, Targets 50% AI-Generated Code

By: CryptoNews
2025/09/04 18:47
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1203-3.06%

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong fired engineers who failed to adopt AI coding tools within a week of his mandate, as the crypto exchange pushes toward generating 50% of its code through artificial intelligence by October.

~40% of daily code written at Coinbase is AI-generated. I want to get it to >50% by October,” Armstrong posted on X, making the company among the most aggressive adopters of AI development tools in the tech industry.

Coinbase CEO Armstrong Gives Engineers Week to Master AI Coding, Targets 50% AI-Generated CodeSource: X/@brian_armstrong

The dramatic ultimatum came after Armstrong rejected internal estimates that AI adoption would take quarters to reach 50% among engineers.

Originally, they were coming back and saying, ‘All right, over the next quarter, two quarters, we’re going to get to 50% adoption.’ I said, ‘You’re telling me— why can’t every engineer just onboard by the end of the week?’” Armstrong explained on John Collison’s “Cheeky Pint” podcast.

Several engineers were terminated after failing to provide adequate explanations for missing the deadline.

I jumped on this call on Saturday and there were a couple people that had not done it. Some of them had a good reason, because they were just getting back from some trip or something, and some of them didn’t, and they got fired,” Armstrong revealed.

Armstrong acknowledged the “heavy-handed approach” faced internal criticism, but established clear expectations about the importance of AI at Coinbase.

Some people really didn’t like it, by the way, that heavy-handed approach, but I think it did set some clarity at least that we need to lean into this and learn about it,” he said.

“Founder Mode” Mandate Triggers Immediate Workforce Transformation

Armstrong’s “rogue” Slack post bypassed traditional adoption timelines after hearing engineers might take months to embrace AI tools.

I mandated it,” Armstrong told Collison. “I went rogue. I posted in the all-in Slack channel… I said, ‘AI’s important. We need you to all learn it and at least onboard,” he said.

Coinbase CEO Armstrong Gives Engineers Week to Master AI Coding, Targets 50% AI-Generated CodeArmstrong & Collison Source: YouTube

You don’t have to use it every day yet until we do some training, but at least onboard by the end of the week. And if not, I’m hosting a meeting on Saturday with everybody who hasn’t done it, and I’d like to meet with you to understand why.’

The Saturday accountability meeting included engineers with legitimate excuses, such as recent travel, alongside those without justification for non-compliance.

Coinbase’s AI strategy focuses on specific use cases rather than universal applications.

Frontend development, less-sensitive backend systems, and unit testing benefit most from AI assistance, while security-critical financial systems maintain human oversight requirements.

Obviously, it needs to be reviewed and understood, and not all areas of the business can use AI-generated code. But we should be using it responsibly as much as we possibly can,” Armstrong noted on X.

You don’t want people vibe-coding these systems moving money,” Armstrong cautioned. “You have to code review it and have the appropriate checks in place with humans in the loop.

The company developed repository sensitivity matrices identifying criteria for AI tool usage, ensuring customer safety standards while enabling rapid development.

Notably, Coinbase’s monthly “AI speedruns” showcase successful implementations, with top-performing teams training colleagues on effective AI integration techniques.

Every month we host, we call it an AI Speed Run where one of the engineers volunteers that month to run a training for how they’re using it,” Armstrong explained.

The productivity improvements enable single engineers to complete months-long projects in days.

This has enabled profound success stories that weren’t possible 12 months ago, like single engineers refactoring, upgrading or building new codebases in days instead of months,” Armstrong noted.

Tech Industry Embraces Aggressive AI Adoption Despite Implementation Challenges

Armstrong joins other tech CEOs mandating AI adoption across engineering teams. GitHub surveys indicate 92% of programmers at major companies already use AI coding tools, with 70% reporting productivity advantages, validating Armstrong’s aggressive timeline.

However, implementation challenges persist across the industry. Stripe co-founder John Collison questioned the long-term sustainability during his podcast with Armstrong.

It’s clear that it is very helpful to have AI helping you write code. It’s not clear how you run an AI-coded code base,” he said.

However, Armstrong acknowledged ongoing challenges. “I agree. I think we’re still figuring that out too.

You probably can go too far with it. You don’t want people vibe coding these systems moving money,” he emphasized.

The aggressive AI integration extends beyond engineering to other departments.

We want to make sure it’s used not just in the engineering teams. It really should be any team. Design is using it heavily. Product managers. I think FP&A could even be using this,” Armstrong said.

Coinbase now includes AI as a participant in decision-making processes.

We use a decision-making process called RAPIDS and everyone writes their input. We have a row now for AI that writes its input in as one of the people that help make decisions,” Armstrong revealed.

Notably, Armstrong also revealed that he makes extensive use of the tools. “Even as CEO, by the way, I use it a lot,” he noted.

Looking forward, while critics argue that the rapid adoption pace may compromise code quality and security, AI adoption continues to grow at a daily rate.

Just a few hours ago, former X engineer and startup founder Kache posted on X, “95% of my startup’s code is written by an LLM,” quoting a projection from Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, that “by now, AI would be writing 90% of all code”.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

OpenAI opens ChatGPT Projects to free users, adding several new features

OpenAI opens ChatGPT Projects to free users, adding several new features

PANews reported on September 4th that OpenAI announced that ChatGPT Projects are now available to free users. New features include an increase in the number of files that can be uploaded per project (up to 5 for free users, 25 for Plus users, and 40 for Pro/Business/Enterprise users), support for custom colors and icons, and project-specific memory controls. The update is now available on the web and Android platforms, with iOS coming soon.
Propy
PRO$0.6835-1.75%
SOON
SOON$0.2851+3.78%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00011884-1.07%
Share
PANews2025/09/04 18:34
Share
A Hyperliquid whale closed 105.26 BTC and made a profit of $449,000

A Hyperliquid whale closed 105.26 BTC and made a profit of $449,000

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Ai Yi’s monitoring, a certain Hyperliquid whale closed 105.26 BTC during the BTC decline, earning a profit of $ 449,000 . Currently,
Bitcoin
BTC$110,863.07-0.38%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1203-3.06%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.132-24.61%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 11:22
Share
Crypto Bull Run Set to Last 1-2 More Years, Experts Predict Major Surge!

Crypto Bull Run Set to Last 1-2 More Years, Experts Predict Major Surge!

Experts predict crypto bull market could extend for 1-2 years. Global liquidity, not halving, driving crypto’s longer bull cycle ahead. Delayed altcoin breakouts signal major crypto rally yet to peak. Top analysts are now predicting that the current crypto bull market will extend for another one to two years, defying the typical four-year cycle timelines that have dominated the market in the past. According to experts, the ongoing rally is driven by a significant shift in market dynamics, where global liquidity, rather than Bitcoin’s halving cycles, is becoming the primary driver. Global Liquidity Steers the Crypto Market to New Heights Bitcoin’s correlation with global liquidity is stronger than ever, with data showing that the cryptocurrency tracks global liquidity 83% of the time over 12 months. This is greater than most other asset classes, which emphasizes the extent to which the crypto market has become aligned with other financial trends. Also Read: XRP Ledger’s Game-Changing Update: Major Credentials Amendment Set to Launch It is thought that the bull market is being pushed further away into the future by liquidity cycles, which take longer to complete than the halving cycles of Bitcoin. With Bitcoin’s volatility declining, many view this as an indicator of a more gradual, extended rally. Institutional investors have now taken centre stage and are bringing slower yet much bigger investments to the market. This direction is building longer and more consistent cycles compared to past cycles that were characterized by sudden bursts in price due to retail-driven bull runs. Delayed Altcoin Breakouts Suggest a Lengthened Bull Cycle In the previous crypto cycle, altcoins like Ethereum broke through their all-time highs relatively early, with Ethereum maintaining an uptrend for several months afterward. Nonetheless, the altcoin index and Ethereum have not managed to reach their previous highs in the current cycle, despite the fact that the market is already over 1,000 days into this cycle. The fact that it has taken so long to see altcoin breakouts is a powerful indicator that the bull market is still in its infancy. Source: @CristiWeb3 Although Bitcoin has faced opposition at critical price points, there is still significant growth potential in the altcoin market, and it is not a sign that the cycle has finished. Experts believe this lag in altcoin performance indicates that the market will continue its rally for much longer than expected, with potential for substantial gains ahead. A Shift from Retail to Institutional Money The market’s transformation from retail-driven to institutional-driven is another factor that suggests the bull market could last much longer than in previous cycles. Institutions tend to move more slowly but with much larger sums, leading to more gradual but sustained price growth. The institutions follow the same pattern, but the movement is slower and with higher amounts, which results in a slower but continuous increase in prices. The role of traditional financial intermediaries, the emergence of ETFs, and stablecoin regulations are all changing the crypto market environment. Source: Tradingview Bitcoin is currently met with short-run resistance at around the $114,000 level, but the data show that the trend is positive. As global liquidity continues to drive the market and institutions lead the charge, experts believe the crypto market is poised for another significant surge, extending the current bull run for one to two more years. Also Read: Crypto War Continues: Ripple (XRP) CTO Claps Back at Litecoin The post Crypto Bull Run Set to Last 1-2 More Years, Experts Predict Major Surge! appeared first on 36Crypto.
Moonveil
MORE$0.0987-2.26%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005523-8.27%
SQUID MEME
GAME$27.9454-1.27%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/04 19:10
Share

Trending News

More

OpenAI opens ChatGPT Projects to free users, adding several new features

A Hyperliquid whale closed 105.26 BTC and made a profit of $449,000

Crypto Bull Run Set to Last 1-2 More Years, Experts Predict Major Surge!

Why Is Crypto Down Today? – September 4, 2025

Looking back at Trump’s first 100 days in office, crypto markets gain and lose