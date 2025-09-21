Coinbase CEO Assists NBA Star with Bitcoin Account Recovery

Key Points: Coinbase CEO aids NBA star Kevin Durant in Bitcoin account access recovery.

NBA star Kevin Durant regained access to his Bitcoin on Coinbase with CEO Brian Armstrong’s intervention after a forgotten password incident dating back years attracted public attention.

The case highlights issues within Coinbase’s customer support and raises broader concerns over custodial risks, igniting community discontent over perceived preferential treatment in account recovery.

Armstrong’s Role Sparks Debate on Customer Service

NBA star Kevin Durant‘s Bitcoin, valued significantly higher since its purchase in 2016, was locked in Coinbase due to a forgotten password. Under agent Rich Kleiman’s guidance, they purchased Bitcoin at $650 per coin, which has seen substantial growth.

After reports about Durant’s locked email surfaced, Armstrong assisted in unlocking the account. However, this sparked controversy over Coinbase’s customer support consistency. “We want to provide better customer support and improve our products so issues like this can be resolved faster and for everyone with a high-quality experience,” he shared. Armstrong pledged improvements to provide better support, aiming for a quicker resolution process.

The crypto community reacted critically to Armstrong’s actions, citing examples of lengthy unresolved issues. Armstrong stated on the X platform that improvements focus on better customer service, addressing the broader need for fair treatment.

Bitcoin’s 17,700% Growth Highlights Custodial Concerns

Did you know? The Bitcoin Durant purchased at $650 in 2016 now represents a return of approximately 17,700%, showcasing the potential gains for long-term holders despite temporary access challenges.

As of September 20, 2025, Bitcoin (BTC) traded at $115,821.93. The market cap is $2.31 trillion with a dominance of 57.08%. A 24-hour growth of 0.19% was observed, maintaining its broad influence. Data from CoinMarketCap indicates a 16.19% increase over 90 days.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 18:06 UTC on September 20, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Experts at Coincu note that Durant’s case highlights the importance of improving account recovery procedures to mitigate custodial risks. This event underscores the ongoing need for robust support systems in the cryptocurrency sector.