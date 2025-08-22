Coinbase CEO Bets On Bitcoin Hitting $1 Million In The Next 5 Years

By: NewsBTC
2025/08/22 01:00
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong put a bold price on Bitcoin this week, saying the token could hit $1 million by 2030.

He posted the prediction on X and pointed to rising institutional interest and clearer rules in the US as reasons for the call.

Short-term moves will still be messy, he warned, but the long-term case is getting stronger.

Armstrong Joins High-Profile Bull Calls

According to Armstrong, the shift in tone from regulators matters. He flagged pending stablecoin legislation and a market structure bill in the Senate as possible catalyst events, saying “something could happen by the end of this year.”

Reports have disclosed that the US government now holds a strategic Bitcoin reserve, a step Armstrong once found unlikely.

Institutional Flows Are Small, But Growing

According to Armstrong, many large funds currently hold about 1% of their portfolios in Bitcoin. That’s small. It’s also a base to build from if rules become clearer.

Exchange-traded funds have already pulled significant institutional money into the market, and sovereign interest is slowly rising. Armstrong argues that clearer rules will speed the process and unlock more capital.

Big Names Back Big Numbers

Meanwhile, several well-known figures have been making their own forecasts about the world’s most popular crypto asset.

Author Robert Kiyosaki has argued that rising inflation and the growing US debt load could be key drivers pushing Bitcoin toward higher levels.

Michael Saylor, who leads Strategy, points to Wall Street’s balance sheets, saying a 10% allocation of reserves to Bitcoin could be enough to trigger the million-dollar mark.

Cathie Wood of ARK Invest has set an even loftier target, suggesting Bitcoin could climb to $1.5 million in her firm’s bull scenario.

Together, these forecasts align with Armstrong’s call, though each stems from a different line of reasoning.

Regulation And Risk Still Matter

Bitcoin has a history of sharp rallies followed by big pullbacks. That pattern hasn’t disappeared. While proponents point to limited supply and growing institutional exposure as reasons to expect higher prices, critics warn that macro shocks, tighter regulation, or a serious technical flaw could reverse gains quickly.

Featured image from Meta, chart from TradingView

