The post Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Predicts Bitcoin Will Reach $1 Million appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Brian Armstrong, CEO of Coinbase, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, has excited the crypto community by making a bold prediction about the future value of Bitcoin. Armstrong predicts that, given current market conditions and progress, the leading cryptocurrency could reach $1 million by 2030. Armstrong urged investors to "think long term," explaining the key rationale behind the ambitious target in an interview with Fox Business. The Coinbase CEO stated that there are "major supporting factors" that will increase Bitcoin's value, basing his prediction on three key factors: Regulatory Clarity: Armstrong said emerging regulatory clarity for the cryptocurrency market is a major factor. He noted that the US stablecoin "Genius Act" and the broader market structure legislation currently under discussion in the Senate will be a significant turning point for the industry. Institutional Money Flow (Bitcoin ETFs): He noted that the recent launch of Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) has accelerated the flow of institutional capital into Bitcoin. Armstrong added that Coinbase powers approximately 80% of the ETFs in the market and that he believes this flow will continue. US Strategic Reserve: If the US government were to start holding a "strategic Bitcoin reserve," he suggested, it would "massively increase" demand and other G20 countries would likely follow suit. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/coinbase-ceo-brian-armstrong-predicts-bitcoin-will-reach-1-million/