Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Reveals Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction!

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 03:03
Leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) has been on a downward trend in recent days. Last week, it dropped below $113,000 after hitting a new ATH of $124,000.

While analysts warn that the weakness in Bitcoin may continue, important statements came from Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong.

In an interview with John Collison on the “Cheeky Pint” podcast, the Coinbase CEO predicted that Bitcoin will reach $1 million by 2030.

Brian Armstrong based his prediction that Bitcoin will reach $1 million on key factors such as regulatory clarity, the US government’s BTC strategic reserve, and growing interest in cryptocurrency ETFs.

At this point, Armstrong, who described the US as “a pioneer for the rest of the G20” on Bitcoin, also mentioned the US Strategic Bitcoin Reserve.

“If you had asked about the Bitcoin reserve issue five years ago, they would probably have told you you were crazy, that the US government would not officially hold Bitcoin,” the famous CEO said.

The Coinbase CEO also advised institutions to allocate 5-10% of their portfolios to cryptocurrencies, particularly Bitcoin. He added that he believes Bitcoin is superior to gold in terms of reserve holdings.

ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood said in February that Bitcoin could reach $1.5 million by 2030 in her company’s “Bull Mode” forecast.

*This is not investment advice.

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/coinbase-ceo-brian-armstrong-reveals-bitcoin-btc-price-prediction/

