Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Bitcoin Could Reach $1M by 2030

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said that bitcoin (BTC) could hit $1 million per token by the end of the decade, adding his voice to a growing chorus of high-profile crypto advocates calling for explosive growth.

“I think we’ll see $1 million per bitcoin by 2030,” Armstrong said in a post on X this week while promoting his appearance on the Cheeky Pint podcast. The prediction is notable because Armstrong rarely offers public price targets.

He isn’t alone in expecting such a surge. Jack Dorsey, who ran X (formerly Twitter) until 2021 and co-founded payments firm Block (formerly Square), has also said bitcoin could reach $1 million by 2030 and likely move higher beyond that milestone.

Meanwhile, Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest revised its long-term outlook last month, raising its decade-end projection to as high as $3.8 million, citing increased institutional adoption as the main driver.

The optimism comes at a time when bitcoin has been setting records. The token is trading at $114,383, up 22% this year, after touching a new all-time high above $124,000 last week. The rally has strengthened arguments that bitcoin is consolidating its role as a hedge against inflation and an alternative to traditional safe-haven assets like gold.

Some investors see major moves happening sooner. Anthony Scaramucci, founder of SkyBridge Capital, said on CNBC on Aug. 19 that bitcoin could climb to between $180,000 and $200,000 within the next five months, adding that even that outlook may prove conservative.