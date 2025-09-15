Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Teases Exciting Q4 Launches: “Cool New Products”

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/15 20:45
Wink
LIKE$0.010127-5.05%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01691-3.70%
Base Network Resumes Normal Block Production After Brief Halt

The post Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Teases Exciting Q4 Launches: “Cool New Products”  appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Right in the midst of the Q4 energy, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has teased a bold message.

“Lots of cool new products to ship, let’s do this,” he shared, sparking excitement in the community. The message seemed like a clear call to action, with focus on execution and finishing the year strong.

Coinbase To Launch First U.S. Tech-Crypto Futures

Earlier this month, Coinbase announced a major new derivatives product. The exchange is launching “Mag7 + Crypto Equity Index Futures” on September 22, combining exposure to the top U.S. tech stocks, Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Nvidia, Meta, and Tesla, with BlackRock’s Bitcoin and Ether ETFs and Coinbase’s COIN stock.

According to Coinbase, this will be the first U.S.-listed derivative to let traders access both equities and cryptocurrencies in a single contract. 

“An Everything Exchange”

“We’ll launch more products like this as part of the everything exchange,” he added.

Armstrong has shared that Coinbase is evolving into an everything exchange. As more assets move on-chain, the goal is to give traders everything they need in one platform.

The upcoming features include decentralized exchange integration with access to millions of assets, expanded derivatives offerings, and tokenized stocks. In July, Coinbase announced that its wallet will become the Base App, combining crypto storage, trading, payments, and social features into one platform.

Coinbase Eyes More Acquisitions

After acquiring Deribit for $2.9 billion in May, Coinbase said that it is ready to explore more acquisitions. The Deribit deal, Coinbase’s largest to date, strengthens the exchange’s position in Bitcoin and Ethereum options trading.

Armstrong told Bloomberg that while the company is actively looking for M&A opportunities, it will focus only on the right fits. 

Coinbase Expands Access

Coinbase has also made trading more accessible this year. In August, it launched nano-sized futures for Solana and XRP making it easier and cheaper for retail traders to access major crypto assets. 

The exchange also partnered with JPMorgan Chase to offer new ways for customers to access crypto. Starting this fall, Chase credit card holders can fund their Coinbase accounts. In 2026, users will also be able to redeem Chase Ultimate Rewards points for crypto and link their Chase bank accounts directly to Coinbase.

With new products, strategic acquisitions, and partnerships expanding access, Coinbase is moving quickly to deliver on its vision. 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Opinion: The crypto market is still in a state of preparation, and volatility may explode at any time

Opinion: The crypto market is still in a state of preparation, and volatility may explode at any time

PANews June 20 news, Singapore crypto investment institution QCP Capital issued a statement saying that the global market remains on the sidelines, and investors are assessing the possibility of geopolitical
MAY
MAY$0.04552-4.71%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0899+4.29%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 17:06
Share
Viewpoint: Why is FRAX the best investment target for the stablecoin narrative?

Viewpoint: Why is FRAX the best investment target for the stablecoin narrative?

Frax has evolved into a full-stack monetary system built around regulatory clarity, institutional synergy, and vertical integration.
WHY
WHY$0.00000003181+3.68%
Share
PANews2025/05/15 14:58
Share
Hong Kong to introduce stablecoin auditing guidelines in 1-3 years

Hong Kong to introduce stablecoin auditing guidelines in 1-3 years

Chairman of the Hong Kong Institute of Accountants and Financial Reporting, Sun Deji, said that he expects the government to wait a little longer before publishing guidelines on how to audit stablecoins. According to a report by local media Sing…
SUN
SUN$0.020428-1.69%
CyberKongz
KONG$0.01417-3.40%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/15 20:16
Share

Trending News

More

Opinion: The crypto market is still in a state of preparation, and volatility may explode at any time

Viewpoint: Why is FRAX the best investment target for the stablecoin narrative?

Hong Kong to introduce stablecoin auditing guidelines in 1-3 years

SEC Chairman Paul Atkins Promises Cryptocurrency! "I Will Provide Advance Notice!"

Powell: Expect tariff-driven inflation to rise in coming months