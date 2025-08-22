Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Tips $1M For Bitcoin By 2030

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 01:18
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.406-5.43%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,254.92-1.63%
GET
GET$0.009915-2.76%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01606-4.63%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021805-1.18%

While Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has become the latest crypto executive to predict Bitcoin will reach $1 million by 2030, one crypto analyst warned investors should not get ahead of themselves after Bitcoin fell to $112,676 this week, retreating 9% from its all-time high. 

The US is a “bellwether for the rest of the G20”

“The rough idea I have in my head is that we’ll see a million-dollar Bitcoin by 2030,” Armstrong told John Collison on the “Cheeky Pint” podcast on Wednesday.

Armstrong pointed to a few reasons to back up his Bitcoin (BTC) prediction, including clearer regulations starting to take shape in the United States, which he called a “bellwether for the rest of the G20.” 

Cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin Price, Brian ArmstrongBrian Armstrong spoke to John Collison on the “Cheeky Pint” podcast. Source: Stripe

He highlighted the recently passed Genius Act for stablecoins and the market structure bill that is now “being debated” in the Senate.

“Fingers crossed something could happen by the end of this year, that would be a huge milestone,” Armstrong said.

He also cited the US Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. “If you asked me five years ago, that would have been like a vision board. Someone would have said you’re crazy, the United States government is not going to officially hold Bitcoin.”

It came the same day Eric Trump said at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium, “You go out a couple of years, there’s no question Bitcoin hits a million bucks.”

Crypto analyst suggests one step at a time

However, McKay Research researcher James McKay suggested Bitcoiners should not get ahead of themselves over the asset’s future price.

“Let’s try and hold 124K first guys,” McKay said in an X post on Tuesday, a week after Bitcoin hit a new all-time high of $124,128 but shed its gains in the days following.

Cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin Price, Brian ArmstrongBitcoin is down 2.42% over the past 30 days. Source: CoinMarketCap

Still, McKay said Armstrong’s prediction was “not out of left field,” considering Standard Chartered predicts $500,000 by 2028.

Factors supporting a continued Bitcoin rally include crypto treasury firm and nation-state Bitcoin buying, continued institutional interest in Bitcoin and rising demand for spot Bitcoin ETFs.

Some near-term headwinds may include the US Federal Reserve delaying rate cuts, while longer-term risks include a potentially less crypto-friendly stance from the next US presidential administration.

Several other execs forecast $1 million Bitcoin by 2030

McKay’s comments came just hours after he said, “Only time will tell whether the 4-year cycle is dead or not.”

Related: Coinbase CEO’s journey from no ‘political causes’ to hiring DOGE staff

In February, ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood said Bitcoin could reach $1.5 million by 2030 in her firm’s “Bull Case” forecast. Going even further back, in May 2024, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey predicted that the price of a single BTC would be $1 million by 2030 and could appreciate further.

Others warn that if the price tag comes any sooner, it may set off warning signs.

Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz says a million-dollar Bitcoin next year wouldn’t be a victory but rather a sign that the US economy is in serious trouble. 

“People who cheer for the million-dollar Bitcoin price next year, I was like, Guys, it only gets there if we’re in such a shitty place domestically,” Novogratz told Natalie Brunell on the Coin Stories podcast on Wednesday.

Magazine: Bitcoin’s long-term security budget problem: Impending crisis or FUD?

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/coinbase-brian-armstrong-bitcoin-price-million-analysts-caution?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

Virtuals break through $2
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1173-2.25%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002644-10.03%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008808+0.02%
Share
PANews2025/05/09 10:05
Share
Aave Debuts on Aptos — First Non‑EVM Expansion Explained

Aave Debuts on Aptos — First Non‑EVM Expansion Explained

The post Aave Debuts on Aptos — First Non‑EVM Expansion Explained appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Aave V3 launches on Aptos, its first non-EVM deployment. Fully rebuilt in Move with audits, risk reviews, and a $500,000 bug bounty. The move includes incentives, Chainlink oracles, and tooling support at launch. Decentralized finance’s largest lending provider, Aave AAVE $297.9 24h volatility: 1.7% Market cap: $4.52 B Vol. 24h: $473.33 M , has officially launched on Aptos APT $4.39 24h volatility: 1.7% Market cap: $3.00 B Vol. 24h: $331.04 M , marking its first-ever deployment on a non-EVM blockchain. The historic expansion brings Aave V3 to a new ecosystem, advancing the protocol’s multichain strategy while introducing its widely used lending and borrowing infrastructure to a fresh user base. The wait is over.@Aave is now live on Aptos 👻🌐 pic.twitter.com/e4GVZwu9Nz — Aptos (@Aptos) August 21, 2025 Aave’s Expansion Beyond Ethereum Since its inception, Aave has operated exclusively on Ethereum ETH $4 241 24h volatility: 1.5% Market cap: $511.91 B Vol. 24h: $31.01 B and EVM-compatible chains. Deploying on Aptos required a complete reimplementation of Aave V3 in the Move programming language, along with the development of a new front-end, SDK, and rigorous testing to ensure security and performance on Aptos. 500K Bug Bounty According to an official blog post by Aave, it currently supports native USDC, USDT, APT, and sUSDe. The Aptos Foundation will provide user rewards and liquidity incentives to encourage adoption, while Chainlink Price Feeds have been integrated to power oracle-secured markets. Risk parameters were designed by Chaos Labs and LlamaRisk, with extensive audits conducted by Zellic, Ottersec, SpearBit (Cantina), and Certora. A $500,000 bug bounty in Aave’s GHO stablecoin is also live to reinforce security. Why Aptos? Aptos is a proof-of-stake Layer 1 blockchain built using Move, a Rust-based smart contract language optimized for low latency and high throughput. APT is the native token of…
B
B$0.53911-6.49%
MemeCore
M$0.45819+1.15%
Capverse
CAP$0.0653+2.60%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 02:22
Share
Key Economic Developments That Could Shake the Crypto Market

Key Economic Developments That Could Shake the Crypto Market

Investors are watching global economic developments closely, as a combination of inflation data, central bank commentary, and fiscal policy shifts […] The post Key Economic Developments That Could Shake the Crypto Market appeared first on Coindoo.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05287-4.32%
Share
Coindoo2025/08/22 02:36
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

Aave Debuts on Aptos — First Non‑EVM Expansion Explained

Key Economic Developments That Could Shake the Crypto Market

Cudos And Blue Marble Partner With Zebu Live To Make The Web3 Conference A Certified Carbon Neutral Event

Hoichi’s Torii Gateway Takes Shibarium Cross-Chain As Co-Founders Discuss Project