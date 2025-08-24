Coinbase CEO Predicts $1M Bitcoin — Analysts Rank Ethereum & MAGACOIN Finance Among Best Cryptos to Buy Now

By: Coindoo
2025/08/24 20:43
Wilder World
WILD$0.4057+3.78%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00681-6.06%

Bitcoin has seen its fair share of wild calls, but Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong just set one of the boldest yet. He believes Bitcoin will hit $1 million by 2030. That means BTC would need to grow more than 800% from its current level of around $113,000.

Armstrong pointed to two main drivers—better rules for crypto and America’s interest in keeping a Bitcoin reserve. According to him, the U.S. is emerging as the leader to the rest of the G20 members, and such efforts as the GENIUS Act concerning stablecoins are creating some hope. Crypto ETFs are another part of the puzzle. There is an increasing interest in these funds, particularly regarding Ethereum, despite recent data indicating that there was a major outflow.

Despite the short-term swings, Armstrong sees a long-term future where Bitcoin could even be viewed as a world reserve currency. He noted weakening trust in fiat money and ballooning global debt as reasons why investors might keep turning to BTC.

Ethereum Draws Investor Interest

Even though Bitcoin has been taking the headlines because of its target, Ethereum has not been left behind. The stimulating energy toward Ethereum ETFs has prompted action, and traders see ETH as an alternative to BTC. Its capacity to fuel DeFi and accommodate numerous tokens keeps it in the spotlight of investors. Analysts remain optimistic that ETH will yield high returns in the upcoming cycle even in downturn periods.

MAGACOIN FINANCE Gains Attention

As Bitcoin climbs toward the $1 million mark, analysts are ranking Ethereum and MAGACOIN FINANCE among the best cryptos to buy now. With forecasts of 40x growth potential, MAGA is drawing even more attention as early buyers unlock a 50% EXTRA BONUS using code PATRIOT50X. This mix of hype and strong presale traction has put MAGA on a lot of investor radars. It’s becoming the go-to pick for those chasing high-risk, high-reward plays.

Market Volatility Stays in Play

Bitcoin may have touched $124,400 earlier this month, but it quickly pulled back. Powell’s Jackson Hole speech, jobless claims, and Fed meeting minutes all weighed heavily on the market. Both BTC and ETH ETFs also saw more than $1 billion in outflows—a reminder that volatility isn’t leaving anytime soon

Nonetheless, Armstrong has given hope again by predicting a revival. Standard Chartered already expects BTC to hit $500,000 by 2028, so $1m doesn’t feel crazy. According to some analysts, Bitcoin should stay above $124,000 before speculators can get too excited.

Final Thoughts

The major conclusion here is that crypto is again coming into the spotlight of both Wall Street and regular investors. As Bitcoin and Ethereum hold the front stage, MAGACOIN FINANCE is making arguments that it has the most potential of any token moving into the future.

To learn more about MAGACOIN FINANCE, visit:

Website: https://magacoinfinance.com

Access: https://magacoinfinance.com/access

Twitter/X: https://x.com/magacoinfinance

Telegram: https://t.me/magacoinfinance

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post Coinbase CEO Predicts $1M Bitcoin — Analysts Rank Ethereum & MAGACOIN Finance Among Best Cryptos to Buy Now appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The Future Of Crypto In Asia-Middle East

The Future Of Crypto In Asia-Middle East

The post The Future Of Crypto In Asia-Middle East appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Opinion by: Dipendra Jain, co-founder of TCX Regulation has become the baseline for crypto. From the United States’ regulatory enforcement to Dubai’s comprehensive crypto rulebook and India’s renewed debate on formalizing Bitcoin reserves, governments are rewriting the rules of digital finance. As listed institutions, retailers and social networks weigh in on digital asset rails, stablecoins and yield mechanisms, the real story is no longer what’s next, but who is building what comes next.  Speculation once drove adoption, but structured compliance catalyzes scale across the Asia-Middle East corridor. Hubs like the United Arab Emirates and India represent the treatment of regulation as the backbone of innovation. The UAE is pushing a unified virtual asset service providers (VASP) framework to accelerate global crypto ambitions. At the same time, India is opening the door for offshore crypto exchanges to return, with approvals now subject to the review of the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU).  As regulatory frameworks formalize, platforms must align with new taxation, data governance and licensing rules to access expanding markets without friction. The global center of gravity is tilting eastward, and the question is: Who will master the age of “permissioned scale,” where sustainable growth comes from thriving within regulation, not skirting them? Jurisdictional intelligence and the demographic interplay Once sufficient for market entry, understanding jurisdictional rules is no longer enough. The Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) has issued 36 full licenses and supports over 400 registered companies. VARA is also piloting tokenized gold and DeFi products, which promise growing enthusiasm to experiment with real-world assets beyond established solutions within a controlled environment.  But regulation alone renders platforms powerless if they fail to meet users where they are. With over 1.12 billion cellular mobile connections in India, 55.3% have internet access, and only 27% of adults meet basic financial literacy…
RealLink
REAL$0.05692+1.51%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003602+0.27%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001726-0.80%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 21:34
Share
A whale deposited 5.45 million USDC into Hyperliquid to open long positions in ETH and BTC.

A whale deposited 5.45 million USDC into Hyperliquid to open long positions in ETH and BTC.

PANews reported on August 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited 5.45 million USDC into Hyperliquid to open 20x leveraged ETH and 40x leveraged BTC long positions, as well as 10x leveraged long positions for HYPE, LINK, AAVE and MKR.  
Bitcoin
BTC$114,494.27-0.17%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.15+0.73%
USDCoin
USDC$1.0001-0.01%
Share
PANews2025/08/24 20:47
Share
Best Crypto Long Term Investment 2025: BlockDAG, Solana, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu Taking Center Stage

Best Crypto Long Term Investment 2025: BlockDAG, Solana, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu Taking Center Stage

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/best-crypto-long-term-investment-blockdag-sol-doge-shib/
Solana
SOL$205.29+1.21%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001286-2.20%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.02057-6.95%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/24 21:00
Share

Trending News

More

The Future Of Crypto In Asia-Middle East

A whale deposited 5.45 million USDC into Hyperliquid to open long positions in ETH and BTC.

Best Crypto Long Term Investment 2025: BlockDAG, Solana, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu Taking Center Stage

Analytics Firm Changes Strategy: Sells Large Amount of Ethereum and Makes Another Trade

Meme Coins Spark Investor Interest