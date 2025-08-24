Coinbase CEO Predicts $1M Bitcoin — Analysts Rank Ethereum & MAGACOIN Finance Among Best Cryptos to Buy Now

Bitcoin has seen its fair share of wild calls, but Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong just set one of the boldest yet. He believes Bitcoin will hit $1 million by 2030. That means BTC would need to grow more than 800% from its current level of around $113,000.

Armstrong pointed to two main drivers—better rules for crypto and America’s interest in keeping a Bitcoin reserve. According to him, the U.S. is emerging as the leader to the rest of the G20 members, and such efforts as the GENIUS Act concerning stablecoins are creating some hope. Crypto ETFs are another part of the puzzle. There is an increasing interest in these funds, particularly regarding Ethereum, despite recent data indicating that there was a major outflow.

Despite the short-term swings, Armstrong sees a long-term future where Bitcoin could even be viewed as a world reserve currency. He noted weakening trust in fiat money and ballooning global debt as reasons why investors might keep turning to BTC.

Ethereum Draws Investor Interest

Even though Bitcoin has been taking the headlines because of its target, Ethereum has not been left behind. The stimulating energy toward Ethereum ETFs has prompted action, and traders see ETH as an alternative to BTC. Its capacity to fuel DeFi and accommodate numerous tokens keeps it in the spotlight of investors. Analysts remain optimistic that ETH will yield high returns in the upcoming cycle even in downturn periods.

MAGACOIN FINANCE Gains Attention

As Bitcoin climbs toward the $1 million mark, analysts are ranking Ethereum and MAGACOIN FINANCE among the best cryptos to buy now. With forecasts of 40x growth potential, MAGA is drawing even more attention as early buyers unlock a 50% EXTRA BONUS using code PATRIOT50X. This mix of hype and strong presale traction has put MAGA on a lot of investor radars. It’s becoming the go-to pick for those chasing high-risk, high-reward plays.

Market Volatility Stays in Play

Bitcoin may have touched $124,400 earlier this month, but it quickly pulled back. Powell’s Jackson Hole speech, jobless claims, and Fed meeting minutes all weighed heavily on the market. Both BTC and ETH ETFs also saw more than $1 billion in outflows—a reminder that volatility isn’t leaving anytime soon

Nonetheless, Armstrong has given hope again by predicting a revival. Standard Chartered already expects BTC to hit $500,000 by 2028, so $1m doesn’t feel crazy. According to some analysts, Bitcoin should stay above $124,000 before speculators can get too excited.

Final Thoughts

The major conclusion here is that crypto is again coming into the spotlight of both Wall Street and regular investors. As Bitcoin and Ethereum hold the front stage, MAGACOIN FINANCE is making arguments that it has the most potential of any token moving into the future.

To learn more about MAGACOIN FINANCE, visit:

Website: https://magacoinfinance.com

Access: https://magacoinfinance.com/access

Twitter/X: https://x.com/magacoinfinance

Telegram: https://t.me/magacoinfinance

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post Coinbase CEO Predicts $1M Bitcoin — Analysts Rank Ethereum & MAGACOIN Finance Among Best Cryptos to Buy Now appeared first on Coindoo.