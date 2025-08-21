Coinbase CEO Predicts $1M Bitcoin by 2030, Analysis & Reactions

Key Notes

Brian Armstrong believes that the Bitcoin price will hit $1 million in five years.

His optimism comes from the improving regulatory landscape around cryptocurrencies, among other factors.

Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs are currently overwhelmed by outflow.

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong predicts that in five years, the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin



will reach $1 million.

His optimism stems from the improving regulatory landscape and other market factors.







Regulatory Clarity and US Bitcoin Reserve as Price Catalysts

Armstrong took to X to share his stance on the future of Bitcoin, noting that the coin will trade as high as $1 million by 2030.

This means that BTC will have to gain more than 800% of its current value to reach the predicted level. He highlighted several factors that could drive Bitcoin’s price toward this predicted level.

The regulatory framework for digital assets in the United States has improved progressively, especially since Donald Trump became the President.

Several of these policies have already been enacted, and key positions have been filled with individuals experienced in both crypto and finance.

In February, he appointed Jonathan Gould to lead the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), the Federal agency that oversees national banks.

Gould boasts of a strong background in banking and the nascent cryptocurrency industry. He was once the Chief Legal Officer at Bitfury, a blockchain company. This is in addition to working at the OCC as a top legal official.

With leaders like Paul Atkins as SEC Chairman, the regulatory environment has become more favorable for crypto stakeholders.

Armstrong pointed to the US government’s interest in keeping its Bitcoin reserve as another catalyst for a pride boost.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent recently stated that the government is not adding any fresh Bitcoin to its stash soon.

However, maintaining the already-large bag could be key to the value of the coin.

Crypto ETF Records Outflows

The Coinbase boss believes that the growing interest in crypto exchange traded funds (ETFs) is another worthy catalyst.

The crypto market has seen some interesting attention around these funds. Even the once slow-moving Ethereum ETF suddenly gained momentum, to the point of outrunning its Bitcoin counterparts.

Despite this, a major u-turn was seen this week. As of Tuesday, Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs were overwhelmed by outflow, to the tune of over $1 billion.

Fidelity Investments saw the largest withdrawals on Tuesday, with $247 million exiting its Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) and $156 million from the Fidelity Ethereum Fund (FETH), for a combined $403 million in outflows.

This comes as prices of the underlying digital assets face some downturn. BTC price is currently at $113,740.13 while Ethereum



trades at $4,295.71.

Meanwhile, the broader crypto community on X showed mixed reaction to Armstrong’s price prediction.

While some believed that $1 million is a modest target for BTC by that time, a larger percentage does not see the possibility.

