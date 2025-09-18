Coinbase CEO Pushes Congress on Crypto Bill as Support Builds in Washington

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/18 14:29
TLDR:

  • Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong spent days in DC urging lawmakers to pass crypto market structure legislation with bipartisan support.
  • Armstrong called on crypto users to sign up for Stand With Crypto to be alerted when to contact representatives.
  • He stressed the law would secure U.S. innovation, protect consumers, and prevent future regulatory overreach.
  • His message comes as Congress edges closer to advancing a comprehensive framework for digital assets this session.

Washington’s crypto conversation is heating up. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has been in the capital pushing for clear rules. He said a market structure bill could define how digital assets are traded and supervised. 

According to Armstrong, support is already growing across party lines. His call to action asks the crypto community to get involved before votes are cast.

Crypto Market Structure Legislation Gains Momentum

Armstrong shared that he had spent several days meeting lawmakers in Washington to advocate for the bill. 

In a video posted on X, he said the effort is aimed at creating a predictable framework for cryptocurrency markets. This, he explained, would allow companies to build in the U.S. instead of moving overseas.

He warned that without such laws, regulators could continue making policy through enforcement. Armstrong said the proposed rules would protect consumers while giving companies a clear path to compliance. That, in turn, could help stabilize markets and reduce uncertainty for investors.

He described bipartisan backing for the bill as strong. Lawmakers from both parties, he said, appear willing to move the process forward. This momentum has renewed optimism that crypto regulation could pass before the end of the current session.

Armstrong Urges Public Action Through Stand With Crypto

Armstrong encouraged the crypto community to sign up for Stand With Crypto, a grassroots advocacy campaign. 

The platform notifies supporters when to contact representatives and voice support for legislation. He said user participation is key to getting the bill through Congress.

He added that the more constituents speak up, the more lawmakers will prioritize the bill. Armstrong’s appeal signals that industry leaders see now as a critical moment. He framed the effort as not just a corporate push but a community-wide mission.

The video also underscored the stakes, noting that stronger rules could prevent another period of hostile enforcement. Armstrong stressed that the goal is to protect consumer rights while preserving innovation.

The push comes as policymakers weigh how to regulate the fast-growing crypto industry. With bipartisan support building, the outcome of this push could shape U.S. crypto markets for years.

