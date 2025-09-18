The post Coinbase CEO Pushes for Crypto-Friendly Laws in DC appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong is in Washington, DC, working hard to pass new crypto market structure legislation. His goal is to create clear rules that support innovation, protect consumers, and prevent future regulators like former SEC Chair Gary Gensler from overreaching. Armstrong sees strong bipartisan support for the bill and believes it will help build the crypto industry in the U.S., making it safer and more stable for investors and users.
