Coinbase CEO shared a transaction chart showing the purchase of approximately 4.964 million BALAJIS tokens.

2025/08/24 11:51
PANews reported on August 24th that Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong posted a screenshot of a transaction on the X platform, showing that he had purchased 4,964,005.4 BALAJIS tokens. In addition, Brian Armstrong retweeted a tweet from Jesse Pollak, head of the Base ecosystem, stating that users can purchase any Zora creator token directly in the Coinbase app.

