U.S.-based crypto exchange Coinbase is partnering with technology security firm Cloudflare to launch x402 Foundation, an entity that will champion the adoption of artificial intelligence driven payments.U.S.-based crypto exchange Coinbase is partnering with technology security firm Cloudflare to launch x402 Foundation, an entity that will champion the adoption of artificial intelligence driven payments.

Coinbase, Cloudflare unveil x402 Foundation to advance AI-driven payments

By: Crypto.news
2025/09/24 00:49
Union
U$0.010476-4.39%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.124-0.56%

Crypto exchange Coinbase is partnering with technology security firm Cloudflare to launch x402 Foundation, an entity that will champion the adoption of artificial intelligence-driven payments.

Summary
  • Coinbase and Cloudflare’s x402 Foundation is aiming to make AI-powered payments as seamless as sending an email.
  • The x402 protocol creates a universal framework for real-time, stablecoin-based transactions—enabling everything from creator micropayments and pay-per-use AI services to agent-to-agent commerce.
  • By embedding payments directly into the web, the protocol lets AI agents, businesses, and apps transact autonomously, unlocking a new frontier where blockchain meets intelligent, automated commerce at scale.

Coinbase and Cloudflare revealed their partnership on Tuesday, Sept. 23, noting that the establishment of the x402 Foundation aims to promote the AI-powered payments system via the x402 protocol. 

The x402 is a framework that enables users and businesses to exchange value on the web via a common language, the companies said in an announcement. 

According to Dan Kim, vice president of business development and listings at Coinbase, the mission of x402 Foundation is to drive a new era in payments. The protocol will be the standard for AI payments, allowing for accelerated growth of the agentic commerce ecosystem.

By having payments embedded directly into the web, the x402 protocol allows for autonomous transfers and payments between AI agents, businesses, and apps.

A new era for payments

x402 eyes automated and scalable blockchain payments powered by AI. Use cases include pay-per-use AI and research, creator micropayments, storage and media and agent-to-agent payments. 

The foundation will focus on scaling the protocol for these milestones, with initiatives around developer grants, resources and interoperability.

Cloudflare stated in a separate update that users can leverage x402 to monetize traditional use cases. 

However, the protocol also allows for monetization of novel use cases, including efforts such as AI assistants that can buy from multiple merchants, an AI agent that can pay for each browser rendering session, or an autonomous stock trader that can leverage micropayments. These are some of the new trends that benefit from “programmatic access to resources.”

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Why SegaSwap's $10M Seed Round Signals a Shift in Solana DeFi Incentive Models

Why SegaSwap's $10M Seed Round Signals a Shift in Solana DeFi Incentive Models

SegaSwap raises seed funding at $10M valuation to build attention-based DeFi on Solana and Sonic SVM with liquid staking innovation.
SolanaVM
SVM$0.000883-5.56%
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.18354-0.57%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001731+1.34%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/23 23:55
Share
SEC’s Paul Atkins says crypto companies no longer have ‘burdensome’ regulatory requirements

SEC’s Paul Atkins says crypto companies no longer have ‘burdensome’ regulatory requirements

The post SEC’s Paul Atkins says crypto companies no longer have ‘burdensome’ regulatory requirements appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The SEC is flipping the table on crypto regulation. Chairman Paul Atkins said on Fox Business that the agency wants to roll out a new “innovation exemption” by the end of this year. This rule would let crypto firms launch products straight into the market without having to follow rules that don’t match the technology. The decisions follow months of legal cleanup, as Atkins confirmed the SEC has already dropped several crypto enforcement actions filed under former Chair Gary Gensler, saying those cases were “burdensome” and didn’t make sense anymore. According to the Mornings with Maria interview, this exemption is part of a broader effort to give the crypto industry a stable regulatory floor to build from. “We’re trying to give the marketplace some kind of stable platform upon which they can introduce their products,” Paul said. The SEC has also created a new crypto task force to help structure what he called a “new approach” to crypto oversight. Paul floated the innovation exemption idea back in July, but this is the first time he’s committed to a deadline. Since Donald Trump’s return to the Oval, the vibe at the SEC has clearly changed. Paul made it clear that crypto firms should not have to “comply with incompatible or burdensome prescriptive regulatory requirements.” Paul calls for fewer reports, more IPOs, and tighter rulemaking with CFTC Paul also wants to cut down on how often companies report earnings. He told Maria Bartiromo the current quarterly system is outdated, and backed Trump’s suggestion that companies should report just twice a year. Paul pointed out that before 1970, U.S. public companies didn’t report every quarter. “Foreign companies listed in the U.S. only report every six months,” he said, arguing it’s time to review whether the current structure still makes sense. He also noted…
Threshold
T$0.0156+2.22%
Union
U$0.010453-4.72%
FOX Token
FOX$0.0258+0.27%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 01:09
Share
Fed Day Dry Powder: Cryptoquant Analyst Tracks $7.6B Stablecoin Pile on Exchanges

Fed Day Dry Powder: Cryptoquant Analyst Tracks $7.6B Stablecoin Pile on Exchanges

The post Fed Day Dry Powder: Cryptoquant Analyst Tracks $7.6B Stablecoin Pile on Exchanges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the Federal Reserve meeting today, onchain flows are telegraphing that crypto traders are topping off exchanges and leaning long ahead of a widely expected 25-basis-point cut. Pre-Fed Positioning Stablecoins are doing the heavy lifting. Cryptoquant data shows $7.6 billion in fresh USDT and USDC (ERC-20) deposits heading to trading venues ahead of the decision. […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/fed-day-dry-powder-cryptoquant-analyst-tracks-7-6b-stablecoin-pile-on-exchanges/
USDCoin
USDC$0.9995+0.03%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016066-4.69%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:36
Share

Trending News

More

Why SegaSwap's $10M Seed Round Signals a Shift in Solana DeFi Incentive Models

SEC’s Paul Atkins says crypto companies no longer have ‘burdensome’ regulatory requirements

Fed Day Dry Powder: Cryptoquant Analyst Tracks $7.6B Stablecoin Pile on Exchanges

Artists feel short-changed by AI firms who are using their creative to feed models without permission

U.S. House Resurfaces Anti-CBDC Bill in CLARITY Act, Preparing for Senate Review