Coinbase (COIN) Stock Rebounds After Issuing $20M Loan to Semler Scientific

Coinbase Credit recently issued a $20 million loan to Semler Scientific, using Bitcoin as collateral. Notably, Coinbase (COIN) stock shows movement as investors track the loan and its implications in the broader Bitcoin as a reserve asset push.

The deal was signed on September 25, 2025, to help Semler settle a U.S. Department of Justice obligation.

Coinbase and Semler Scientific Agree on Loan Deal

Coinbase Credit has lent $20 million to Semler Scientific. The loan is backed by Bitcoin and carries a 10% interest rate.

The agreement was made on April 15, 2025, when Semler set up a Master Loan Agreement with Coinbase.

This allowed the company to borrow either cash or digital assets when needed.

On September 25, Semler Scientific borrowed the funds to pay a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice.

By using Bitcoin as collateral, Semler could secure the cash while still keeping its exposure to the cryptocurrency.

For Semler Scientific, the deal provides needed liquidity. The company has faced pressure from falling revenue and cash flow problems.

It also has operational challenges that weigh on its performance. At the same time, Semler Scientific shows strong profitability and has been making moves in both healthcare and Bitcoin-related investments.

Analysts remain cautious on the Semler and COIN stock. The most recent rating for Semler Scientific (SMLR) is Hold, with a price target of $32.

This loan marks a step forward for Coinbase as well. The company is expanding beyond trading into areas like lending and custody services.

Notably, by accepting Bitcoin as collateral, Coinbase shows how digital assets can back real financial agreements.

Coinbase (COIN) Stock and Insider Trading Trends

Coinbase (COIN) stock closed at $303.96 on September 25, down 2.73 from the day before.

The stock is now trading between $308.62, up 0.63%. Over the past year, shares have ranged from $142.58 to $444.65.

COIN Stock Outlook | Source: Google Finance

The company now carries a market value of $78.67 billion, with a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.3. Average daily volume is pegged at 8.51 million shares.

Alleged insider trading at Coinbase has been on the radar for a few months. In the past six months, insiders made 187 trades on the open market.

All of these trades were vested stock sales. No in-house COIN stockholder has purchased shares during this period.

Chief Executive Officer Brian Armstrong led the sales, with 81 transactions totaling 1.3 million shares.

These sales were valued at about $464.6 million. Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal sold 72,274 COIN stock in 52 trades, worth about $20.3 million.

Co-founder Frederick Ernest III Ehrsam sold 68,526 shares in seven trades, worth $17.8 million.

Chief Accounting Officer Jennifer N. Jones sold 5,209 shares in nine trades, worth $1.5 million.

The steady sales show that insiders are reducing their holdings while Coinbase continues to expand its business.

More importantly, investors are watching these sales closely as they weigh the future of the COIN stock.

CEO Brian Armstrong Outlines Bitcoin Outlook

Brian Armstrong has continued to speak about Bitcoin’s long-term future.

He believes Bitcoin could reach $1 million by 2030 with his view based on several factors.

Bitcoin Price Prediction | Source: Brian Armstrong

These include expected regulatory clarity, the possibility of a U.S. strategic reserve, the growth of Bitcoin exchange-traded funds, and strong institutional interest.

He also pointed to the fixed supply of 21 million coins. With more capital expected to flow into the asset, he sees room for long-term growth.

Armstrong describes Bitcoin as a hybrid asset. He noted that some investors now treat it like gold, using it as a safe place in times of uncertainty.

He also said that the link between interest rates and Bitcoin is not always clear. While many once thought rates and Bitcoin prices moved together, that view has changed.