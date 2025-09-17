Coinbase Cold Wallet XRP Reserves Plunge 89.8% in the Last Three Months

By: Coincentral
2025/09/17 00:25
XRP
XRP$3.0463+1.66%
Holo Token
HOT$0.0009619+1.70%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.0252-0.03%

TLDR

  • Coinbase’s XRP cold wallet holdings have decreased from 970 million to just 98 million in three months.
  • The significant reduction in cold wallet holdings has raised concerns within the cryptocurrency community.
  • XRP tokens have been moved from cold wallets to hot wallets to meet customer withdrawal requests.
  • As of September 13, Coinbase moved 16.5 million XRP from its cold wallet to a hot wallet.
  • Coinbase now holds only six cold wallets with XRP, down from 52 in June.

Coinbase’s XRP cold wallet holdings have drastically reduced from 970 million to just 98 million XRP in the past three months. The shift has raised questions in the community, as large movements of XRP typically occur in hot wallets. Experts are scrutinizing whether these transfers are part of a broader market trend or strategic actions by the exchange.

Coinbase Cold Wallets Witness a Dramatic Drop

Coinbase once held 970 million XRP across 52 cold wallets as of early June. Cold wallets store long-term assets, typically for customer deposits and reserves. However, since June, these wallets have seen continuous outflows, with millions of XRP transferred from them.

The recent movements were unusual for cold wallets, which generally experience little activity. These assets are typically kept secure and not used for daily transactions. Whale Alert, a market tracking platform, noticed the large movements and flagged them as significant, with transfers often involving over 16 million XRP tokens.

According to data from XRPScan, Coinbase now has only six cold wallets holding XRP. These wallets hold 16 million XRP each, a significant decrease from the 52 wallets previously recorded. The remaining holdings now total just 98 million XRP, marking an 89.8% drop from June.

Coinbase’s Cold Wallets Moving XRP to Hot Wallets

On September 13, a notable transaction took place when Coinbase’s cold wallet (Cold 141) transferred 16.5 million XRP to a hot wallet (Coinbase 6). This transfer was then used to fulfill customer withdrawal requests. As of now, Coinbase’s hot wallets hold just 35,924 XRP after fulfilling these requests.

The large-scale transfers have continued to raise speculation regarding the movement of XRP on Coinbase’s platform.

While the transfers from cold wallets to hot wallets are expected, the frequency has raised questions about Coinbase’s operational strategy.

The XRP community has reacted with mixed views, with some speculating that these shifts may indicate a larger market play. It is unclear whether these movements are linked to a larger whale-driven market impact, but some believe this could lead to a supply shock, possibly pushing prices higher.

Despite numerous transactions, Coinbase has not provided an official comment on the changes in its XRP holdings. The company has also not responded to a request for comment regarding the significant movement of assets.

The post Coinbase Cold Wallet XRP Reserves Plunge 89.8% in the Last Three Months appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?6/19 Update: The Palestinian-Israeli conflict escalated, the market collectively pulled back, and the
Sleepless AI
AI$0.138+1.17%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002645+2.67%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00004665+0.06%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 10:07
Share
Lion Group Holding announces $600m facility for HYPE treasury strategy

Lion Group Holding announces $600m facility for HYPE treasury strategy

Hyperliquid continues to draw major institutional interest as another Nasdaq-listed firm, Lion Group Holding Ltd (LGHL), announces a $600 million facility to launch a HYPE-focused treasury strategy. Lion Group Holding Ltd, listed on Nasdaq and offering a trading platform for…
Hyperliquid
HYPE$53.99+0.44%
Major
MAJOR$0.16162+0.89%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 03:01
Share
Solana Price Prediction: 6.82 Million $SOL Scooped Up by Wall Street – Can Solana Hit $1,000 This Year?

Solana Price Prediction: 6.82 Million $SOL Scooped Up by Wall Street – Can Solana Hit $1,000 This Year?

Solana price prediction has assessed momentum after $198M in inflows and FORD’s $1.58B purchase, plus Pantera’s $1.1B stake. Price has traded in a rising channel, testing $270–$300; RSI mid-60s, MACD positive. Base case has remained $500–$600 for 2025; $1,000 has looked unlikely.
Solana
SOL$238.45+1.73%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 02:44
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

Lion Group Holding announces $600m facility for HYPE treasury strategy

Solana Price Prediction: 6.82 Million $SOL Scooped Up by Wall Street – Can Solana Hit $1,000 This Year?

Eric Trump Announces American Bitcoin Launch, Lauds BTC As 'Modern-Day Gold'

Santander’s Openbank launches crypto trading in Germany, eyes Spain