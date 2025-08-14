Coinbase Completes $2.9 Billion Acquisition of Deribit, Becoming the Global Leader in Crypto Derivatives

PANews reported on August 14th that The Block reported that Coinbase has completed its $2.9 billion cash and stock acquisition of crypto derivatives exchange Deribit. Following the merger, Coinbase leads the global crypto derivatives market in open interest and options trading volume. Deribit's annual trading volume is expected to reach $1.185 trillion in 2024, a 95% year-over-year increase. Founders John Jansen and Marius Jansen have exited the company.

