Coinbase credit card partner Cardless completes $60 million in financing, led by Spark Capital

PANews reported on September 22nd that Cardless, a startup specializing in co-branded credit cards, has secured $60 million in funding led by Spark Capital, with participation from Activant Capital, Industry Ventures, and Pear VC. The new capital will be used to expand functionality and develop projects with prominent brand clients, with some funding earmarked for partnerships with Coinbase Global Inc. and Bilt Rewards.

It is worth noting that Cardless and Coinbase have a strategic partnership, with Coinbase being its first partner. In June of this year, Cardless launched an embedded credit card platform, which Coinbase used to develop and issue the "Coinbase One Card."