Coinbase Data Breach Exposes 69,000 Customers

Court documents reveal that Ashita Mishra, an outsourced Coinbase support employee in India, stole customer data starting September 2024. She took photos of sensitive info like Social Security numbers and bank details, selling them to hackers for $200 each. These hackers then used the data to scam users out of their cryptocurrency. The breach affected over 69,000 customers and led to losses estimated up to $400 million. Coinbase has cut ties with the contractor and is compensating victims.

