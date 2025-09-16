Coinbase Data Signals XRP Supply Shock Ahead- Analyst Claims $5 XRP Soon

By: Coinstats
2025/09/16 19:33
XRP
XRP$3.0391+0.65%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017518+3.30%
SOON
SOON$0.3081-0.93%

Read the full article at coingape.com.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

When panic knocks, look for signs of change in the crypto market from 239 panic moments in 7 years

When panic knocks, look for signs of change in the crypto market from 239 panic moments in 7 years

Looking back, since 2018, the crypto market has experienced 239 "extreme panic" moments with the index below 20.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00192333-0.85%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.192-2.05%
Share
PANews2025/04/09 09:19
Share
Coinbase deep integration + JPMorgan Chase pilot, which projects are worth paying attention to?

Coinbase deep integration + JPMorgan Chase pilot, which projects are worth paying attention to?

Source: Bitpush As an Ethereum Layer2 chain fully supported by Coinbase, the Base chain ecosystem is quietly gaining popularity. From Coinbase's own strategic integration of Base, to the trial of
DeepBook
DEEP$0.137246+4.19%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 07:30
Share
Trump sues New York Times for $15 billion

Trump sues New York Times for $15 billion

PANews reported on September 16 that according to CoinDesk, Donald Trump has filed a $15 billion defamation lawsuit against The New York Times, claiming that its reporting damaged his personal reputation, business, Truth Social and the $TRUMP crypto project.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.566+1.31%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 22:08
Share

Trending News

More

When panic knocks, look for signs of change in the crypto market from 239 panic moments in 7 years

Coinbase deep integration + JPMorgan Chase pilot, which projects are worth paying attention to?

Trump sues New York Times for $15 billion

Markets will watch Powell’s tone and yield curve to decide rate cut reaction

From tariffs to AGI, here are 10 current AI application trends