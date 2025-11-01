Coinbase defends funding of White House ballroom after East Wing demolished

The chief policy officer said that the company was “proud to have supported the building of a new ballroom” in response to allegations of corruption from a US senator.

Faryar Shirzad, chief policy officer at US-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, has pushed back against many of the claims made by a US senator regarding ties to the Trump administration.

In a Thursday X post, Shirzad responded to criticism from Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy, who claimed on social media that Coinbase was one of the cogs in US President Donald Trump’s “corruption factory” through its contributions to the political action committee (PAC) Fairshake and funding the 2025 inauguration.

The senator drew a direct correlation between the funding and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) dropping an enforcement action against Coinbase, which was filed during the previous administration.

