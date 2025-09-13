Coinbase Files Litigation, Demands Texts From Former SEC Officials

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 18:03
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016772+4.94%
FREEdom Coin
FREEDOM$0.0000000484+4.80%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04175+8.55%
Overtake
TAKE$0.17945+6.58%
Factor
FACT$3.21-13.24%

Coinbase is escalating its dispute with US regulators over past communications involving former Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler.

Coinbase filed a legal motion on Thursday requesting a hearing to address the SEC Office of the Inspector General’s investigation, which found that the agency deleted nearly one year’s worth of text messages from Gensler and other senior officials in “avoidable” errors.

The exchange said the SEC should explain why it did not conduct a full search of agency records, including text messages from Gensler and senior SEC officials, when it requested the messages in several Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) filings from 2023 and 2024.

According to the motion, Coinbase wants the court to compel the SEC to search and produce all responsive communications originally requested, including all messages and documents from Gensler and the agency regarding Ethereum’s shift to proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus. The FOIA filing read:

The exchange also proposed an additional hearing after the materials have been produced and reviewed during legal discovery to address additional remedies such as attorney fees, if needed.

“Following discovery, the parties can then return to the Court, and the Court can determine the appropriate additional remedial measures at that time,” including findings that would “trigger a Special Counsel investigation.”

Spokespeople for the SEC told Cointelegraph that transparency is “paramount” to the agency’s operations and accountability to taxpayers. 

Coinbase’s FOIA lawsuit against the SEC. Source: Paul Grewal

“When Chairman Atkins was briefed on this matter, he immediately directed staff to examine and fully understand what occurred and to take steps that will prevent it from happening again,” the SEC spokesperson said.

Crypto companies have long demanded transparency from the SEC regarding its communication related to enforcement actions against crypto projects, which led to an exodus of companies from the US.

Related: SEC chair says most tokens are not securities, backs ‘super-app’ platforms

SEC wiped away nearly one year’s worth of messages that Coinbase sought

The SEC lost nearly one year’s worth of Gensler’s text messages from October 2022 to September 2023, according to the SEC Inspector General’s investigative report.

Gensler’s messages were automatically deleted by the SEC’s information technology department before the messages were backed up, according to the investigation.

The timeline of events regarding the deleted text messages, according to the SEC’s Inspector General. Source: SEC

The SEC sued Coinbase in 2023, alleging that the exchange violated US securities laws by acting as an unlicensed securities broker, a claim the SEC levied against many crypto companies during Gensler’s term.

In response, Coinbase petitioned the US courts to compel the SEC to hand over Gensler’s private email messages, arguing that the former SEC chair’s personal communications would be a significant source of discovery for its legal battle with the SEC.

Magazine: Godzilla vs. Kong: SEC faces fierce battle against crypto’s legal firepower

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/coinbase-files-legal-motion-gensler-sec-missing-texts-messages?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

OpenAI introduces mentorship program to support tech entrepreneurs

OpenAI introduces mentorship program to support tech entrepreneurs

OpenAI has launched its Groove program that targets early entrepreneurs looking to build with artificial intelligence.
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 17:38
Share
Solana Enters Top 5 Cryptos With $126B Market Cap, Galaxy Digital Fuels Rally

Solana Enters Top 5 Cryptos With $126B Market Cap, Galaxy Digital Fuels Rally

The post Solana Enters Top 5 Cryptos With $126B Market Cap, Galaxy Digital Fuels Rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana Enters Top 5 Cryptos With $126B Market Cap, Galaxy Digital Fuels Rally | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/solana-enters-top-5-cryptos-126b-market-cap-galaxy/
Capverse
CAP$0.15074+5.85%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016796+5.05%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 18:21
Share
iPhone 17 Unveiled: Here’s How Much You’d Have Today If You Chose XRP Over iPhones Since 5s

iPhone 17 Unveiled: Here’s How Much You’d Have Today If You Chose XRP Over iPhones Since 5s

An investor would have enough now to buy 691 units of the iPhone 17 if they had invested in XRP instead of buying each iPhone since the 5s. Notably, Apple just announced the iPhone 17 lineup, with official sales kicking off on September 19, 2025.Visit Website
DAR Open Network
D$0.03714+0.29%
XRP
XRP$3.1689+4.44%
SphereX
HERE$0.00021--%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/13 13:21
Share

Trending News

More

OpenAI introduces mentorship program to support tech entrepreneurs

Solana Enters Top 5 Cryptos With $126B Market Cap, Galaxy Digital Fuels Rally

iPhone 17 Unveiled: Here’s How Much You’d Have Today If You Chose XRP Over iPhones Since 5s

Experts Predict New Launch Date for REX-Osprey XRP ETF

Pundit Says Many XRP Millionaires Will Be Born in October: Here’s Why