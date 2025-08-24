Coinbase Hacker Spends $8 Million to buy $SOL

The notorious hacker who stole more than $300M from Coinbase has recently performed an exclusive acquisition of Solana ($SOL) tokens. As per the data from Onchain Lens, the Coinbase hacker has spent $8M to purchase $SOL. The on-chain analytics provider disclosed on social media that the hacker carried out this acquisition within a couple of hours. Overall, the respective activity took into account diverse chains and wallets to complicate the tracking.

Coinbase Attacker Purchases 38,126 $SOL by Spending 26,347 $ETH

The Coinbase hacker, who possesses the wallets “0xcC3…3c638” and “7reyC…n7Doh,” has purchased 38,126 $SOL for $8M within 2 hours. This development takes place considerable time after the hacker stole up to $300M from Coinbase. During this time, the exploiter has been actively accumulating as well as redistributing assets. Particularly, in July this year, the hacker swapped $12.5M in $DAI for up to 4,863 $ETH. Apart from that, on May 22, the attacker sold almost 26,347 $ETH.

Hacker Performs $ETH and $USDC Movements to Mask Origins

According to Onchain Lens, the Coinbase attacker’s transfer history presents a pattern involving receiving, bridging, as well as transacting funds across diverse chains. Specifically, $ETH and $USDC have been frequently shifted by the exploiter between the wallets. The respective movements indicate an endeavor to obfuscate the funds’ origin while keeping access to significantly liquid assets intact. Moreover, the exploiter continues to shift holdings, and the latest $SOL acquisition is another such example.