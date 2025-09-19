The post Coinbase Hits $112B in Reserves appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AltcoinsBitcoin 19 September 2025 | 17:40 After years of fluctuating sentiment, Coinbase is once again commanding attention in the crypto space. Data from CryptoOnchain shows that the exchange’s reserves have soared to $112 billion, the highest level since the peak of the 2021 bull run. The milestone suggests more than just numbers on a balance sheet. Analysts say it reflects a revival of trust in the sector, with money from both institutions and retail investors flowing back into one of the industry’s most established platforms. The exchange’s reserves include Bitcoin, Ethereum, and leading ERC-20 stablecoins, underscoring the scale of assets being parked under its custody. What the Surge Could Mean When reserves expand on major trading venues, liquidity typically improves and momentum can build more easily during rallies. For some market watchers, Coinbase’s rising balances are an early sign that a new wave of accumulation is underway — one that could eventually feed into the next strong upward phase for digital assets. CryptoOnchain highlighted that the sharp jump mirrors behavior seen in previous cycles, when capital parked on exchanges often preceded heightened activity and volatility across the market. Coinbase’s Role in the Bigger Picture Coinbase’s position as a preferred custodian for large players has only strengthened during a period when regulatory clarity is still evolving. With reserves now back to levels last witnessed nearly four years ago, the company is increasingly viewed as a global anchor of trust and liquidity. Market analysts argue that the return to multi-year highs shows more than a simple recovery. It suggests that long-term investors, far from exiting, are committing deeper capital into the system, potentially setting the stage for a renewed growth trajectory across the broader crypto ecosystem. If history is any guide, this fresh build-up of reserves could be one of the clearest… The post Coinbase Hits $112B in Reserves appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AltcoinsBitcoin 19 September 2025 | 17:40 After years of fluctuating sentiment, Coinbase is once again commanding attention in the crypto space. Data from CryptoOnchain shows that the exchange’s reserves have soared to $112 billion, the highest level since the peak of the 2021 bull run. The milestone suggests more than just numbers on a balance sheet. Analysts say it reflects a revival of trust in the sector, with money from both institutions and retail investors flowing back into one of the industry’s most established platforms. The exchange’s reserves include Bitcoin, Ethereum, and leading ERC-20 stablecoins, underscoring the scale of assets being parked under its custody. What the Surge Could Mean When reserves expand on major trading venues, liquidity typically improves and momentum can build more easily during rallies. For some market watchers, Coinbase’s rising balances are an early sign that a new wave of accumulation is underway — one that could eventually feed into the next strong upward phase for digital assets. CryptoOnchain highlighted that the sharp jump mirrors behavior seen in previous cycles, when capital parked on exchanges often preceded heightened activity and volatility across the market. Coinbase’s Role in the Bigger Picture Coinbase’s position as a preferred custodian for large players has only strengthened during a period when regulatory clarity is still evolving. With reserves now back to levels last witnessed nearly four years ago, the company is increasingly viewed as a global anchor of trust and liquidity. Market analysts argue that the return to multi-year highs shows more than a simple recovery. It suggests that long-term investors, far from exiting, are committing deeper capital into the system, potentially setting the stage for a renewed growth trajectory across the broader crypto ecosystem. If history is any guide, this fresh build-up of reserves could be one of the clearest…

Coinbase Hits $112B in Reserves

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 23:25
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005056+0.53%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08639-2.14%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017461+0.11%
Sign
SIGN$0.08423+6.63%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002428-15.72%
AltcoinsBitcoin
  • 19 September 2025
  • |
  • 17:40

After years of fluctuating sentiment, Coinbase is once again commanding attention in the crypto space.

Data from CryptoOnchain shows that the exchange’s reserves have soared to $112 billion, the highest level since the peak of the 2021 bull run.

The milestone suggests more than just numbers on a balance sheet. Analysts say it reflects a revival of trust in the sector, with money from both institutions and retail investors flowing back into one of the industry’s most established platforms. The exchange’s reserves include Bitcoin, Ethereum, and leading ERC-20 stablecoins, underscoring the scale of assets being parked under its custody.

What the Surge Could Mean

When reserves expand on major trading venues, liquidity typically improves and momentum can build more easily during rallies. For some market watchers, Coinbase’s rising balances are an early sign that a new wave of accumulation is underway — one that could eventually feed into the next strong upward phase for digital assets.

CryptoOnchain highlighted that the sharp jump mirrors behavior seen in previous cycles, when capital parked on exchanges often preceded heightened activity and volatility across the market.

Coinbase’s Role in the Bigger Picture

Coinbase’s position as a preferred custodian for large players has only strengthened during a period when regulatory clarity is still evolving. With reserves now back to levels last witnessed nearly four years ago, the company is increasingly viewed as a global anchor of trust and liquidity.

Market analysts argue that the return to multi-year highs shows more than a simple recovery. It suggests that long-term investors, far from exiting, are committing deeper capital into the system, potentially setting the stage for a renewed growth trajectory across the broader crypto ecosystem.

If history is any guide, this fresh build-up of reserves could be one of the clearest early signals that the market is preparing for its next big move.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles provide readers with a clear picture of the latest developments and trends in the market. His approach allows him to break down complex ideas into accessible and in-depth content. Follow his publications to stay up to date with the most important trends and topics.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/coinbase-hits-112b-in-reserves-a-four-year-high/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Grayscale debuts multi-asset crypto ETF following regulatory green light

Grayscale debuts multi-asset crypto ETF following regulatory green light

Grayscale launched its Grayscale CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF (GDLC), the first product to track the five top cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA).
Solana
SOL$238.22-3.81%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,542.9-1.41%
XRP
XRP$2.991-2.70%
Share
Fxstreet2025/09/20 06:40
Share
Faraday Future to Invest $41 Million in Qualigen via PIPE for Cryptocurrency Business

Faraday Future to Invest $41 Million in Qualigen via PIPE for Cryptocurrency Business

PANews reported on September 20th that Faraday Future announced a strategic investment of $41 million in Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) through a private equity (PIPE) transaction, with the intention of launching cryptocurrency and Web3-related businesses. Following the completion of the necessary shareholder approval process, QLGN is expected to change its name to CXC10 and focus on its three growth engines: cryptocurrency and Web3 ecosystem development. The PIPE financing round was led by Faraday Future and its founder and global co-CEO, Jia Yueting, with participation from blockchain technology company SIGN Foundation. FF President Wang Jianjun also participated in the round. Faraday Future has agreed to invest approximately $30 million in QLGN at an effective price of $2.246 per share, subject to closing conditions, representing approximately 55% of QLGN's outstanding common stock. In addition, Jia Yueting plans to personally invest approximately $4 million, representing approximately 7% of QLGN's common stock. Jia Yueting has also agreed to a voluntary two-year lock-up period on his personal investment. Upon completion of the transaction, Jia Yueting will serve as QLGN's Chief Advisor, Wang Jianjun will be appointed Co-CEO of QLGN, and FF CFO Koti Meka will be appointed CFO.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00185089-7.28%
Sign
SIGN$0.08418+5.83%
Octavia
VIA$0.0152-0.65%
Share
PANews2025/09/20 09:13
Share
Logitech G Drops a Wide Array Of New Products And Innovations At Logitech G PLAY 2025

Logitech G Drops a Wide Array Of New Products And Innovations At Logitech G PLAY 2025

Logitech G PLAY 2025 is a live-streamed global gaming event that brings together press, partners, creators, and fans to explore the future of gaming. The array of products and experiences included major innovations across PC and console gaming, esports, sim racing, and streaming tools, along with partnerships with McLaren Racing, NVIDIA and more.
Yooldo Games
ESPORTS$0.16013-5.39%
Gravity
G$0.01099-5.17%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.0437-8.63%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/18 05:42
Share

Trending News

More

Grayscale debuts multi-asset crypto ETF following regulatory green light

Faraday Future to Invest $41 Million in Qualigen via PIPE for Cryptocurrency Business

Logitech G Drops a Wide Array Of New Products And Innovations At Logitech G PLAY 2025

DeFi Platform Operating on BNB Chain Attacked by Hackers! How Much Lost? Here Are the Details

Crypto custody company BitGo disclosed in its IPO filing that its first-half revenue was $4.19 billion, a nearly fourfold increase year-on-year.