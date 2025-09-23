Coinbase Introduces Hybrid Futures for Tech Stocks and Crypto ETFs

TLDR

Coinbase has launched its new hybrid futures product combining top tech stocks and leading crypto ETFs.

The Mag7 + Crypto Equity Index Futures went live on September 22, 2025, providing investors with diversified exposure.

The product includes seven major tech stocks, Coinbase stock, and two BlackRock crypto ETFs, IBIT and ETHA.

The index follows an even-weighting methodology with each component representing 10% of the index.

Coinbase will rebalance the index quarterly to reflect market changes, ensuring it stays aligned with the market.

Coinbase has officially launched its crypto equity index futures, offering a new trading option for investors. The hybrid futures product combines the seven top technology stocks with the leading cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs). This launch expands Coinbase’s offering and provides a unique investment product in the U.S. market.

Mag7 + Crypto Equity Index Futures Live

The Mag7 + Crypto Equity Index Futures went live on September 22, 2025. Coinbase confirmed the launch through a post on X. This product allows investors to trade futures that combine the “Magnificent 7” tech stocks and leading cryptocurrency ETFs.

The seven tech stocks included in the index are Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet (Google), Amazon, NVIDIA, Meta, and Tesla. Coinbase stock (COIN) and BlackRock’s Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) and iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA), also feature in the index. This combination offers a diverse set of assets for trading on Coinbase’s regulated platform.

Coinbase’s New Futures Product Draws Attention

The introduction of the Mag7 + Crypto Equity Index Futures brings exposure to both major tech stocks and cryptocurrencies. According to Boris Ilyevsky, head of Coinbase Derivatives, “The Index will follow an even-weighting methodology, with each of the 10 components representing 10% of the Index.” Coinbase plans to rebalance the index quarterly to ensure it aligns with market changes.

The product is available through Coinbase Derivatives, a Commodity Futures Trading Commission-regulated platform. This 24/7 platform allows investors to trade margined futures contracts. As institutional interest in cryptocurrency grows, Coinbase’s new product taps into the growing demand for diversified exposure.

