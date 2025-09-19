The post Coinbase Introduces On-Chain DeFi Lending with Morpho Integration appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points:Coinbase integrates Morpho, enabling on-chain DeFi lending for users.Potential USDC yield up to 10.8% APY.Enhances Coinbase’s role as a DeFi-fintech bridge. Coinbase recently introduced a new feature allowing users to engage in on-chain DeFi lending directly through its app, offering up to 10.8% yields on USDC, leveraging Morpho technology. This initiative underscores Coinbase’s strategy to integrate DeFi into mainstream finance, enhancing financial services and user engagement in the emerging digital landscape. Market Reactions and the Broader DeFi Landscape Coinbase, a leading crypto exchange, has integrated Morpho into its app, empowering users to engage in on-chain DeFi lending with USDC, offering yields of up to 10.8% APY. The integration highlights Coinbase’s strategy to become a main financial hub by linking traditional fintech with open DeFi infrastructure. This initiative is likely to boost user engagement by offering products that blend comfort with decentralized finance opportunities. Coinbase has launched a new USDC lending feature powered by Morpho, enabling millions of customers to earn highly competitive yields directly from their trusted platform. … This represents a continuation of the largest consumer-facing integration of DeFi infrastructure to date and demonstrates how fintechs and DeFi can work together to deliver sophisticated financial products at scale. – Morpho Official Blog Market Data and Future Insights Did you know? Coinbase’s integration with Morpho represents a significant move in the “DeFi Mullet” model, combining user-friendly fintech interfaces with robust decentralized finance infrastructure, marking a trend that’s gaining popularity among major enterprises. According to CoinMarketCap, USDC maintains a steady market presence with a price of $1.00 and a market cap of $74.31 billion. Recent trading data shows a 24-hour volume of $18.90 billion, indicating stability despite a notable decrease in trading activity. USDC(USDC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 04:35 UTC on September 19, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap The Coincu… The post Coinbase Introduces On-Chain DeFi Lending with Morpho Integration appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points:Coinbase integrates Morpho, enabling on-chain DeFi lending for users.Potential USDC yield up to 10.8% APY.Enhances Coinbase’s role as a DeFi-fintech bridge. Coinbase recently introduced a new feature allowing users to engage in on-chain DeFi lending directly through its app, offering up to 10.8% yields on USDC, leveraging Morpho technology. This initiative underscores Coinbase’s strategy to integrate DeFi into mainstream finance, enhancing financial services and user engagement in the emerging digital landscape. Market Reactions and the Broader DeFi Landscape Coinbase, a leading crypto exchange, has integrated Morpho into its app, empowering users to engage in on-chain DeFi lending with USDC, offering yields of up to 10.8% APY. The integration highlights Coinbase’s strategy to become a main financial hub by linking traditional fintech with open DeFi infrastructure. This initiative is likely to boost user engagement by offering products that blend comfort with decentralized finance opportunities. Coinbase has launched a new USDC lending feature powered by Morpho, enabling millions of customers to earn highly competitive yields directly from their trusted platform. … This represents a continuation of the largest consumer-facing integration of DeFi infrastructure to date and demonstrates how fintechs and DeFi can work together to deliver sophisticated financial products at scale. – Morpho Official Blog Market Data and Future Insights Did you know? Coinbase’s integration with Morpho represents a significant move in the “DeFi Mullet” model, combining user-friendly fintech interfaces with robust decentralized finance infrastructure, marking a trend that’s gaining popularity among major enterprises. According to CoinMarketCap, USDC maintains a steady market presence with a price of $1.00 and a market cap of $74.31 billion. Recent trading data shows a 24-hour volume of $18.90 billion, indicating stability despite a notable decrease in trading activity. USDC(USDC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 04:35 UTC on September 19, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap The Coincu…

Coinbase Introduces On-Chain DeFi Lending with Morpho Integration

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 12:42
Key Points:Coinbase integrates Morpho, enabling on-chain DeFi lending for users.Potential USDC yield up to 10.8% APY.Enhances Coinbase’s role as a DeFi-fintech bridge. Coinbase recently introduced a new feature allowing users to engage in on-chain DeFi lending directly through its app, offering up to 10.8% yields on USDC, leveraging Morpho technology. This initiative underscores Coinbase’s strategy to integrate DeFi into mainstream finance, enhancing financial services and user engagement in the emerging digital landscape. Market Reactions and the Broader DeFi Landscape Coinbase, a leading crypto exchange, has integrated Morpho into its app, empowering users to engage in on-chain DeFi lending with USDC, offering yields of up to 10.8% APY. The integration highlights Coinbase’s strategy to become a main financial hub by linking traditional fintech with open DeFi infrastructure. This initiative is likely to boost user engagement by offering products that blend comfort with decentralized finance opportunities. Coinbase has launched a new USDC lending feature powered by Morpho, enabling millions of customers to earn highly competitive yields directly from their trusted platform. … This represents a continuation of the largest consumer-facing integration of DeFi infrastructure to date and demonstrates how fintechs and DeFi can work together to deliver sophisticated financial products at scale. – Morpho Official Blog Market Data and Future Insights Did you know? Coinbase’s integration with Morpho represents a significant move in the “DeFi Mullet” model, combining user-friendly fintech interfaces with robust decentralized finance infrastructure, marking a trend that’s gaining popularity among major enterprises. According to CoinMarketCap, USDC maintains a steady market presence with a price of $1.00 and a market cap of $74.31 billion. Recent trading data shows a 24-hour volume of $18.90 billion, indicating stability despite a notable decrease in trading activity. USDC(USDC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 04:35 UTC on September 19, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap The Coincu research team anticipates that Coinbase’s integration with DeFi protocols like Morpho may encourage broader adoption of decentralized finance. This shift could influence regulatory frameworks, as financial institutions might push for clearer guidelines to benefit from decentralized structures while maintaining compliance. DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

