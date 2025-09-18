Coinbase joins Ethereum Foundation to back Open Intents Framework for cross-chain interoperability

Coinbase Payments has joined the Open Intents Framework to help standardize and simplify cross-chain asset transfers across Ethereum and its Layer 2 networks.

Summary Coinbase joins over 30 contributors to advance permissionless, secure cross-chain operations.

The Open Intents Framework enables developers to quickly build intent-based applications using its modular components like solvers, smart contracts, and UI templates.

Users can move assets and data seamlessly across Ethereum L2s, with solvers automatically executing transactions.

Coinbase Payments has joined the Open Intents Framework (OIF) as a core contributor, collaborating with dozens of L2 teams to develop open standards for secure, permissionless cross-chain asset transfers.

Through the OIF, developers and projects on Ethereum can leverage OIF’s modular components—such as solvers, smart contracts, and UI templates—to quickly build and deploy intent-based applications without creating infrastructure from scratch.

For users, this means assets and data can move seamlessly between different Ethereum networks and Layer 2 solutions. They can simply express an “intent,” like swapping tokens across chains, and a specialized agent, called a solver, executes the transaction automatically.

“The framework is a critical step toward mainstream applications like ecommerce, where cross-chain payments can feel as seamless as today’s web experiences, while benefiting from the security of the Ethereum network,” said Coinbase in a post on X.

Coinbase Open Intents Framework

Launched in February by the Ethereum Foundation, the OIF aims to unify the Ethereum Layer 2 ecosystem. It builds on standards like ERC-7683, which define how intents are created, executed, and settled, enabling fast, seamless cross-chain operations across Ethereum and its L2 networks.

Coinbase marks the latest addition to the initiative, which has grown to include over 30 contributors, including major Layer 2 solutions like Arbitrum, Optimism, zkSync, and Scroll, as well as cross-chain protocols like LI.FI. Other participants, such as Wonderland, Taiko, and Across Protocol, have integrated OIF modules to simplify cross-chain asset transfers and experiment with new order types, such as cross-chain Dutch auctions.