Coinbase joins Ethereum Foundation to back Open Intents Framework for cross-chain interoperability

Coinbase Payments has joined the Open Intents Framework (OIF) as a core contributor, collaborating with dozens of L2 teams to develop open standards for secure, permissionless cross-chain asset transfers.
Through the OIF, developers and projects on Ethereum can leverage OIF’s modular components—such as solvers, smart contracts, and UI templates—to quickly build and deploy intent-based applications without creating infrastructure from scratch.
For users, this means assets and data can move seamlessly between different Ethereum networks and Layer 2 solutions. They can simply express an “intent,” like swapping tokens across chains, and a specialized agent, called a solver, executes the transaction automatically.
“The framework is a critical step toward mainstream applications like ecommerce, where cross-chain payments can feel as seamless as today’s web experiences, while benefiting from the security of the Ethereum network,” said Coinbase in a post on X.
Launched in February by the Ethereum Foundation, the OIF aims to unify the Ethereum Layer 2 ecosystem. It builds on standards like ERC-7683, which define how intents are created, executed, and settled, enabling fast, seamless cross-chain operations across Ethereum and its L2 networks.
Coinbase marks the latest addition to the initiative, which has grown to include over 30 contributors, including major Layer 2 solutions like Arbitrum, Optimism, zkSync, and Scroll, as well as cross-chain protocols like LI.FI. Other participants, such as Wonderland, Taiko, and Across Protocol, have integrated OIF modules to simplify cross-chain asset transfers and experiment with new order types, such as cross-chain Dutch auctions.