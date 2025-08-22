Coinbase Just Pumped This ‘Useless’ Solana Token Nearly 100%

Coinbase confirmed on X that trading for Useless Coin (USELESS) has officially gone live, just days after it was added to the exchange’s listing roadmap.

The token’s inclusion on the roadmap, a transparency measure introduced in 2022, hinted at support ahead and quickly triggered a wave of speculation.

The impact was immediate. USELESS jumped nearly 96% from its listing roadmap announcement lows, climbing from $0.188 to as high as $0.369 before cooling off.

By the time full trading began on Wednesday, the memecoin was still holding strong momentum, touching $0.299 before settling around $0.276 at press time.

Now boasting a market cap of more than $276 million, USELESS sits among the top 300 crypto assets. Despite the gains, its creators continue to lean into irony, openly branding it a token without purpose in the crowded world of Solana-based meme projects.

According to the latest data, over 32,000 wallets currently hold USELESS, a sign that the tongue-in-cheek project has managed to cultivate a surprisingly loyal community.

