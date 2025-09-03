Coinbase launches futures product combining tech stocks with crypto exposure

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 05:27
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0006708+8.66%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.14-8.06%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017238+3.41%
Multichain
MULTI$0.17732+42.63%
Major
MAJOR$0.1527+4.21%

Coinbase will launch Mag7 + Crypto Equity Index Futures to create the first US-listed futures product that combines traditional equities and crypto exposure, according to a Sept. 2 announcement.

The product will debut on Sept. 22, arriving less than two months after Coinbase began offering CFTC-regulated perpetuals to US customers in July.

The hybrid index tracks 10 equally weighted components: the seven largest US technology companies, known as the “Magnificent Seven,” Coinbase’s own stock, and BlackRock’s Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs.

Each component represents 10% of the index, with quarterly rebalancing to maintain equal weightings.

The Magnificent Seven stocks include Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, NVIDIA, Meta, and Tesla. The cryptocurrency exposure is provided through the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) and the iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA), offering indirect access to the two largest digital assets by market capitalization.

Product structure

Coinbase positions the product as addressing investor demand for dual exposure to traditional financial instruments and digital assets.

The company stated that no US-listed derivative previously offered access to both equities and cryptocurrencies within a futures product.

The monthly cash-settled contracts represent $1 multiplied by the index value. At an example index price of $3,000, each contract would carry a notional value of $3,000. MarketVector serves as the official index provider for calculation and maintenance.

The launch builds on Coinbase’s derivatives expansion following its July introduction of CFTC-regulated perpetual contracts for US customers.

Those products offer up to 10x leverage with 0.02% fees on major cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana.

Coinbase frames the equity index futures as marking “the next evolution of our product suite” and paving the way for multi-asset derivatives that broaden access and efficiency for investors.

The company promises to expand availability to retail users in the coming months after the initial launch through partner platforms.

Mentioned in this article
Posted In: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, BlackRock, Coinbase, Tesla, US, Crypto, Derivatives, ETF, Exchanges, Featured

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/coinbase-launches-futures-product-combining-tech-stocks-with-crypto-exposure/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ether Machine: treasury at 495,362 ETH towards the IPO

Ether Machine: treasury at 495,362 ETH towards the IPO

The Ether Machine strengthens its ETH treasury before the IPO with an in-kind commitment of 150,000 ETH The Ether Machine strengthens its ETH treasury with an in-kind commitment of 150,000 ETH underwritten by Jeffrey Berns, founder of Blockchains, bringing the total holdings to 495,362 ETH – equivalent to an estimated value of approximately […]
Ethereum
ETH$4,330.67+1.21%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/03 00:54
Share
U.S. manufacturing has contracted for six consecutive months as of August 2025

U.S. manufacturing has contracted for six consecutive months as of August 2025

The U.S. manufacturing industry reportedly contracted again in August, the sixth time in a row it has happened this year.  This comes as factories struggle with the fallout from Trump’s import tariffs, which have affected the current business environment so much, some manufacturers are reminded of the Great Recession. Trump’s import tariffs may be doing […]
SIX
SIX$0.02145-0.32%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.41+1.50%
MAY
MAY$0.04288+0.23%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/03 05:30
Share
Aggressive $19M USDC Inflow in HYPE Signals Investor Confidence: Will Whales Push HYPE Price to New ATHs?

Aggressive $19M USDC Inflow in HYPE Signals Investor Confidence: Will Whales Push HYPE Price to New ATHs?

Analysis of whale activity, USDC integration, technical levels, and how Outset PR helps crypto projects engineer visibility with data-driven campaigns.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.83+4.93%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9999+0.01%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03653+2.81%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/03 05:40
Share

Trending News

More

Ether Machine: treasury at 495,362 ETH towards the IPO

U.S. manufacturing has contracted for six consecutive months as of August 2025

Aggressive $19M USDC Inflow in HYPE Signals Investor Confidence: Will Whales Push HYPE Price to New ATHs?

SEC and CFTC open doors for spot crypto trading on US-registered exchanges

Ethena’s USDe has become the third-largest stablecoin, surpassing DAI and USDS