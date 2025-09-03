Coinbase Launches New Index With 10 Assets, Bringing More Eyes on Presales Like Best Wallet Token

The index is set for release on September 22 and contains 10 assets, each weighted at 10%. These include names like Apple, Microsoft, Meta, Tesla, Alphabet, and Nvidia.

As each asset carries the same 10% weight, investors won’t be overexposed to one component over the others. However, the weights will fluctuate slightly between quarterly rebalances, which Coinbase will fix by resetting the values back to 10% every three months.

The official release will likely leave a mark in the crypto sphere, with projects like Best Wallet Token ($BEST) set to gain a surge in attention.

The First Mixed Derivative Exposing Investors to Crypto Innovation

As Coinbase explains in its press release, the upcoming index exposes investors to a mixed market of equities and cryptos, which sets a precedent in the industry.

The product creates a bridge between traditional and the more modern digital assets, opening the way forward for innovation and growth.

This brings the performance and innovation power of transformative technologies from companies like Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia, into the blockchain ecosystem, which pushes crypto into mainstream markets.

MarketVector is the official index provider, which will also handle the balancing and maintenance aspect moving forward.

The index seeks to open crypto assets to a new audience, bringing in more eyes on the crypto ecosystem and increasing investors’ confidence in these more exotic digital products.

This comes as crypto adoption is on the rise, including in the banking sector, effectively catapulting crypto into the mainstream.

Trump’s GENIUS Act contributes to that by offering a clearer and more transparent regulatory framework for stablecoin issuers to engage in. The Act aims to create a safer space for investors by enabling regulatory agencies to crack down on illicit activities and scams.

This will benefit many crypto assets directly, including the Best Wallet Token , which is currently in its presale phase.

How Best Wallet Token Became One of the Largest Presales of 2025

Best Wallet Token ($BEST) is now one of the largest presales of 2025, after raising almost $15.5M – and it’s still going strong.

Holding $BEST gives you to the Best Wallet ecosystem, and comes with a lot of perks, such as:

Early access to partnered presales before they hit the market

Lower on-chain fees within the Best Wallet ecosystem

Higher staking rewards

Governance rights, allowing you to vote on the project’s developmental process.

As a holder, you also get exclusive access into the iGaming world, with free spins, lootboxes, deposit bonuses and free plays.

$BEST is the native token of Best Wallet, a free-to-download, non-custodial, non-KYC, multi-chain hot wallet designed to accommodate both beginners and pros.

Best Wallet’s onramper integration ensures low transaction fees, while the Market Insights feature keeps you posted on market trends and hot prospects to snipe.

The $BEST roadmap details a four-phase developmental process, which seeks to implement a multitude of additional features. These include 60+ chains, an expanding NFT gallery, derivatives trading, and a staking aggregator.

The Best Card is also set to launch in Phase 3, bringing much-needed flexibility and comfort.

$BEST is currently valued at $0.025585 and you can stake it for 86% APY.

Shifting Landscape

The Mag7 + Crypto Equity Index Futures combo represents a landmark moment in the crypto space by bringing together traditional assets and modern digital products.

The result is more eyes on crypto, and that includes presales like Best Wallet Token ($BEST). Already at $15.4M+, $BEST has already attracted strong investor interest. Yet, with Coinbase’s latest move, the best could still be yet to come.

