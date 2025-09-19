Coinbase launches USDC lending on Base: up to 10.8% APY

Up to 10.8% APY on USDC, directly from the Coinbase app: this is the new offer from the exchange thanks to the integration of Morpho’s lending services on Base.
In brief
Coinbase activates USDC lending through an onchain integration with Morpho on the Base network. The official announcement currently indicates a maximum observed yield of 10.8% APY. In this context, it is an indicative value. The rate is variable and depends on the balance between supply and demand in the lending markets.
According to publicly available data, the announcement is dated September 18, 2025, and reports a peak of 10.8% APY in the initial roll-out phase. Industry analysts note that the variability of rates in DeFi can be high; to put it in context, the total supply of USDC exceeds $73 billion in September 2025, a figure available on Circle’s official dashboard. Onchain checks can verify related transactions and the contracts involved through BaseScan to confirm allocations to Morpho markets and curated vaults.
Coinbase creates a smart contract wallet for the user. The deposits in USDC are then allocated towards the Morpho markets and in vault onchain managed by Steakhouse Financial on Base, with automated yield optimization. That said, the operations remain entirely onchain. The goal is to connect lenders and borrowers more efficiently, reducing intermediations.
The onchain yield can reach up to 10.8% APY (data reported on September 18, 2025) and can vary rapidly. In this context, the value captures dynamic market conditions. The term APY (Annual Percentage Yield) includes compound capitalization.
For comparison, USDC balances held on Coinbase earn 4.1% APY (up to 4.5% for Coinbase One members). Indeed, the differential reflects the extra onchain risk and the variability typical of DeFi markets.
The feature is in gradual roll-out. At launch, it is available for users in the United States (excluding New York), Bermuda, and other eligible countries. It should be noted that access depends on identity verification, residency, and local Coinbase policies.
The integration brings retail users onchain through a simplified flow, bridging the custodial UX experience to the world of decentralized finance. Yet, it is a step that strengthens the distribution of DeFi yields on stablecoins and reopens the debate on the centralization of access versus user autonomy.
USDC Rewards is a discretionary program by Coinbase. Yield products on USDC are not savings accounts, do not constitute deposits, and are not insured by FDIC or SIPC. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Always check the official documentation and terms before use.