Coinbase Lawyer? Bill Morgan Shuts Down False Media Labeling

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 22:41
Union
U$0.0107+13.22%
Movement
MOVE$0.1174+0.51%
XRP
XRP$2.8903+3.10%
FORM
FORM$3.9292+5.51%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01266+1.03%

Just a day after addressing growing speculations that the U.S. leading cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase may be manipulating XRP’s price movement, Bill Morgan now has to restate his true identity after being wrongly identified by the media.

On Sunday, Sept. 7, Bill Morgan was spotted on X issuing a fierce reaction to a trendy media post that appears to have mistakenly identified the pro-crypto lawyer as “Coinbase lawyer.”

Bill Morgan dismisses buzz on XRP manipulation

While Bill Morgan’s mislabeling as “Coinbase lawyer” might have not been intentional, the lawyer has frowned seriously at the media post, pushing strongly against the false title as he considers it a formidable insult that cannot be overlooked.

Nonetheless, it is important to note that Morgan’s mislabeling as a Coinbase lawyer came amid rising debates in the crypto community that Coinbase could have been manipulating the price of XRP, which led to the recent drawdown.

The claims had appeared convincing after reports about Coinbase reducing its XRP holdings surfaced. The unusual move saw Coinbase XRP holdings being slashed massively by about 69%, dropping from a massive 780 million XRP to 199 million XRP.

The move saw the crypto community form the narrative that the significant reduction in Coinbase’s XRP holdings was allegedly a sell-off in an attempt to intentionally push the price of XRP down.

You Might Also Like

Bill Morgan had taken to the media space to address the speculation while disputing the XRP manipulation claims. In his statement, Bill Morgan had argued that the price of XRP was only forming its regular pattern, which it had also formed at the time when Coinbase did not engage in any market activity but only delisted the token from its trading platform.

While Morgan further acknowledged Coinbase’s unwelcoming stance on XRP, he confirmed that the reduction in Coinbase’s XRP holdings is not valid evidence that the exchange might be manipulating the price of the asset.

Following Morgan’s advocacy for Coinbase on the issue, he has been wrongly identified as a Coinbase lawyer. Nonetheless, Morgan has cleared the air on the false identification. Morgan received the Coinbase tag as an insult he is not willing to tolerate, cautioning the crypto community to stay true to his actual identity.

Source: https://u.today/coinbase-lawyer-bill-morgan-shuts-down-false-media-labeling

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Why 7,950+ Investors Chose BlockchainFX Over BlockDAG as the Best Crypto Presale in 2025

Why 7,950+ Investors Chose BlockchainFX Over BlockDAG as the Best Crypto Presale in 2025

7,950+ investors back BlockchainFX with $6.8M raised, audits, rewards, and Visa utility, ranking it above BlockDAG as 2025’s best presale.
WHY
WHY$0.000000031+17.20%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/07 22:20
Share
Uniswap and Morpho and other institutions cooperate to develop Web3SOC, a security and governance framework designed for compliance

Uniswap and Morpho and other institutions cooperate to develop Web3SOC, a security and governance framework designed for compliance

PANews reported on June 21 that according to The Block, Uniswap Labs, Morpho, Maple Finance, Kiln and Steakhouse Financial have partnered with security companies Cantina and Secureum to establish a
MORPHO
MORPHO$1.9189-2.93%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.088-11.91%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.08136+40.85%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 08:30
Share
Crypto: A Historic Signal on Ethereum Opens the Way to $7,000

Crypto: A Historic Signal on Ethereum Opens the Way to $7,000

Since its creation, Ethereum (ETH) has continually surprised the markets. But the latest indicator marks an unprecedented milestone. For the first time, Ethereum's exchange balance has turned negative: in other words, more ETH leave trading platforms than enter. This rare phenomenon could be the fuel for a surge towards $7,000, according to several analysts. L’article Crypto: A Historic Signal on Ethereum Opens the Way to $7,000 est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10047+1.30%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05477+0.93%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00561+3.31%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/07 21:05
Share

Trending News

More

Why 7,950+ Investors Chose BlockchainFX Over BlockDAG as the Best Crypto Presale in 2025

Uniswap and Morpho and other institutions cooperate to develop Web3SOC, a security and governance framework designed for compliance

Crypto: A Historic Signal on Ethereum Opens the Way to $7,000

Ethereum Makes Major Scaling Gains as LeanVM Prepares for Key Milestones

Polls show Trump's approval rating at 43%, with only 39% approving of his handling of inflation.