Coinbase Leads Bastion's $14.6M Raise as Enterprise Stablecoin Demand Surges

By: Blockhead
2025/09/25 12:15
Bastion has closed a $14.6 million strategic financing round, bringing its total funding to over $40 million as enterprise demand for compliant digital asset solutions accelerates, the regulated stablecoin infrastructure company announced in a satement on Wednesday.

Coinbase Ventures led the latest round, with participation from Sony Innovation Fund, a16z crypto, Samsung Next, and Hashed. The funding will support expansion of Bastion's stablecoin-as-a-service platform, which enables enterprises and financial institutions to issue, manage, and utilize stablecoins within regulatory frameworks.

"Bastion is growing to meet significant demand for regulated stablecoin infrastructure from some of the world's largest enterprises," said CEO and co-founder Nassim Eddequiouaq in the company announcement.

The New York-based company operates under a New York Department of Financial Services trust charter and additional state licenses, positioning it to serve major corporations seeking compliant entry into digital asset markets. Bastion's platform handles the complete stablecoin lifecycle, including issuance, reserve management, liquidity provision, and regulatory compliance.

Shan Aggarwal, chief business officer at Coinbase, emphasized the strategic importance of regulated infrastructure in the company's investment thesis. "Trusted digital asset infrastructure is the bedrock for the creation of scalable digital financial products that enterprises increasingly seek," Aggarwal stated.

The funding round reflects broader institutional momentum in the stablecoin sector, where companies are increasingly seeking enterprise-grade solutions that eliminate regulatory complexity. Bastion's approach provides businesses with branded stablecoin capabilities, custodial wallet services, and seamless fiat on-ramps without requiring separate licensing efforts.

Sony Innovation Fund's managing director Austin Noronha highlighted Bastion's compliance-first approach as a key differentiator. "Their approach to stablecoin solutions, led by compliance, security and product innovation, is setting the industry standard," Noronha said.

The company has used recent growth to strengthen its leadership team, appointing Jared Klee as head of revenue, Vince Tejada as head of treasury and strategic finance, Beth Gibson as general counsel, and Rohan Kohli as chief risk and compliance officer.

Bastion's expansion comes as stablecoin adoption accelerates across traditional finance and enterprise applications. The sector has seen increased regulatory clarity in key markets, with companies seeking infrastructure partners that can navigate compliance requirements while enabling digital asset integration.

COO and founding member Caroline Friedman noted the company's positioning for continued growth. "The momentum around stablecoins is undeniable. This strategic financing round will propel Bastion into its next growth phase to power the future of enterprise stablecoin technology at scale," she said.

The company indicated additional funding commitments are currently in progress, suggesting continued investor interest in regulated digital asset infrastructure providers.

