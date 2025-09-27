Coinbase Legal Chief Says L2 Sequencers Like Base Are Not Securities Exchanges Amid Regulatory Scrutiny

Paul Grewal, the chief legal officer of Coinbase, a leading American crypto firm, has defended the company’s native layer-2 blockchain, Base, following a recent argument by a Commissioner at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that such infrastructures should be treated similarly to securities exchanges like the Nasdaq and NYSE.

Launched in 2023, Base chain is a low-cost, developer-focused blockchain built on top of Ethereum. It has since become a popular scaling solution for decentralized finance (DeFi) applications.

Base is a Layer-2 Scaling Solution that Processes Transactions in Parallel to Ethereum before Posting them on the Mainnet

In a series of X threads, Grewal said L2 sequencers like Base operate more as a general-purpose blockchain infrastructure that processes transactions and messages in batches before posting them on the Ethereum mainnet, rather than an exchange-like platform for matching securities trades.

He reiterated that trading activities happen within applications built on top of Base, such as automated market makers (AMMs) or centralized limit order book protocols, and not at the L2 layer itself. The Coinbase CLO also noted that classifying Base as an “exchange” creates confusion about what functionality the similar L2 sequencers actually serve.

Grewal’s comments came amid growing debate over the role of Layer-2 sequencers, with SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce warning that centralized sequencers resemble exchange matching engines and could very well fall within the financial watchdog’s regulatory jurisdiction. However, by the agency’s own definition, an exchange is a marketplace that matches buyers and sellers of securities.

Classifying L2s as an Exchange could Hinder Innovation and Growth in Blockchain Scaling, Warns Coinbase CLO Paul Grewal

He compared Base to an off-chain version of cloud service providers like AWS, where the infrastructure simply runs code in the form of smart contracts that developers provide, which could include datasets like payments, calls, messages, and exchanges. The sequencer simply executes and orders transactions deterministically.

This distinction is key because it determines who is responsible for regulatory compliance. Industry experts warned that if sequencers are treated as exchanges, then it would impose heavy compliance burdens on infrastructure providers like Base, which could hinder innovation on Ethereum’s scaling stack and slow the growth of the broader DeFi ecosystem.

Grewal concluded his arguments by stating that L2 sequencers enable “scalable, secure” on-chain transactions that help scale Ethereum compute, enabling a wide range of applications in a new economy. “Mislabeling them is actively spreading FUD and overlooks the critical role they play in scaling.”

Base Hints at Native Token Launch, Announces Solana Support on Bridging Platform

The ongoing regulatory debate coincides with a shift in Coinbase’s long-term approach to Base. During the recently held BaseCamp 2025 event in Vermont, Jesse Pollak, head of Base chain, announced that the network is planning to launch a native token. This marked a departure from the company’s previous stance that it would not issue its own cryptocurrency.

However, Pollack emphasized that no final decision has been made on the design, governance, or timeline for the token, but described the project as part of Base’s efforts to accelerate decentralization while expanding opportunities for on-chain developers and creators.

Apart from news regarding a potential token release, Base also announced an open-source bridging platform with Solana support that will enable interoperability between ERC-20 (Ethereum) and SPL (Solana) standard assets. These developments signify the rapid growth of the ecosystem amid the unresolved regulatory questions facing Layer-2 infrastructure providers.

Base Positions Itself as a Strong Contender for the Next DeFi Wave, TVL Nears $5 Billion

Ethereum dominates the DeFi market, with $86.3 billion in total value locked (TVL) on all platforms deployed on the Layer-1 blockchain. While Base currently holds only 6% of that TVL, at $4.83 billion, across more than 700 protocols, it is showing steady growth despite short-term fluctuations. Token liquidity on the network is largely driven by stablecoins, which account for $4.4 billion in circulating supply. U.S. dollar-backed USDC, issued by Circle, and Singapore dollar-pegged XSGD, issued by StraitsX, are currently the only stablecoins available on Base.

Decentralized exchange (DEX) volumes are closing in on $2 billion, while perpetuals trading has added $1.1 billion to Base’s market value, positioning it among the most liquid L2 networks. Bridged liquidity is by far the biggest contributor, standing at nearly $20 billion, suggesting large capital inflows that are yet to be fully deployed in DeFi protocols. DEXs, including Uniswap, Aave, Aerodrome, and Spark, are fueling liquidity on Base.

While Ethereum and Solana still command the DeFi space, Base chain’s rapid rise, supported by Coinbase’s robust infrastructure and strong user base, is placing it as a strong contender in the next wave of DeFi expansion.

