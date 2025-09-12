Coinbase has urged its British users to sign a petition calling for a national blockchain and stablecoin strategy. The campaign, hosted on the UK Parliament’s website since July, had seen little traction until the exchange pushed in-app messages to customers.

The petition now has over 5,000 signatures, with thresholds of 10,000 for a government response and 100,000 for potential parliamentary debate. It remains open until March 2026.

What Backers Want

The proposal demands clear rules for stablecoins and tokenized assets, blockchain adoption across government, and the appointment of a dedicated policymaker.

Supporters argue that stablecoins are vital to a tokenized economy and warn that the UK risks losing ground to the U.S. and Asia if it fails to act.

READ MORE: Pi Network News: Top 8 Holders Revealed in Latest Rich List

Coinbase’s Wider Campaign

This is the latest move in Coinbase’s push for UK regulatory clarity. Over the summer, it released a satirical video mocking the state of Britain’s economy, followed by an op-ed from former Chancellor and Coinbase adviser George Osborne warning the country is falling behind. By rallying its users, Coinbase is taking the debate public, hoping to pressure lawmakers into action.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Coinbase Mobilizes UK Users to Push for Stablecoin Action appeared first on Coindoo.